Wednesday’s news in pictures, guns and roses.

By Louis Delbarre
December 29 2021, 6.22pm
A Palestinian farmer harvests roses to sell in preparation for the New Year, southern Gaza Strip, on December 29, 2021. Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto

Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Protesters from Insulate Britain block Great George Street in Parliament Square, central London. Policing Insulate Britains road-blocking protests cost taxpayers at least £4.3 million, an investigation has found. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he was “appalled” by the bill, which was disclosed by police forces in response to Freedom of Information. James Manning/PA Wire
Jonas Pao, left, and Phela Durosinmi, of Palo Alto, California had time to build a snowman on the highway median while traffic was at a standstill. AP Photo/Randall Benton
Women marshals riding on a beach clean up vehicle at Versova beach, India. Beach clean up marshals are hired to keep the city beaches clean of garbage and plastic waste. Photo by Ashish Vaishnav / SOPA Images/Sipa USA
A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks along a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
National Trust Mountain ranger Theo Burke hammering in stone slabs on Slieve Donard in Newcastle Co Down as he constructs 2 kms of stone foot path by hand. Niall Carson/PA Wire
Social media influencer Yuri Khovansky (bahind bars), charged with public justification of terrorism, attends a hearing at St Petersburg’s Kuibyshevsky District Court to consider the defenses motion to cancel his arrest.  Alexander Demianchuk/TASS
Fisherwomen remove fish from a structure made of bamboo poles after sun drying them at a fishing colony in Mumbai, India AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
Palestinian militants take part in a military exercise in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. Majdi Fathi/NurPhot0
Runners and riders during the MansionBet Challow Novices’ Hurdle at Newbury Racecourse. David Davies/PA Wire.</p> <p>

