Skiers and a calligraphy contest: Wednesday's news in pictures By Louise Gowans January 5 2022, 4.00pm A skier on the slopes at Allenheads in the Pennines to the north of Weardale in Northumberland. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Pope Francis meets a group of nuns during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall, at the Vatican. AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino Forensics at the scene in Heath Road, Christchurch, Dorset, where police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the body of a man in his 30s on Tuesday evening. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire A member of museum staff moves Ernest Shackleton's sledge, from his British Antarctic expedition, as it is installed for display at the National Maritime Museum, London, on the one hundredth anniversary of the explorer's death. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire An Indian teen reacts as she receives Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Hyderabad, India. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A A view of the Edinburgh skyline showing the Balmoral Clock and Princes Street, Edinburgh, Scotland, ahead of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's update to the Scottish Parliament on the Covid-19 situation as the Omicron variant sweeps across the country. Jane Barlow/PA Wire A swan looks for food on the River Thames in Windsor. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Participants perform traditional Japanese calligraphy during the annual New Year's calligraphy contest at the Budokan martial arts hall in Tokyo. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko