Sea dragon and The Laba Festival Monday’s news in pictures

Picture taken during a training session of the Belgian cycling team "Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl" in Calpe, Spain, in preparation for the upcoming season. Picture by: Belga Photo Joma Garcia The wreck of the SS Richard Montgomery that sunk in August 1944 in the Thames Estuary off Sheerness Kent. The ship ran aground during WW2 and still contains 1,400 tonnes of explosives and now 78 years after the sinking Royal Naval bomb disposal experts have been called in to make the wreck safe by initially removing the ships masts that have remained visible within the exclusion zone placed around the vessel. SS Richard Montgomery Sheerness, Kent, Sheerness, UK. Picture by Martin Dalton/Shutterstock A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by Border Force officers, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture by: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a meeting with police officers in Nice, southern France. President Emmanuel Macron travelled to the French Mediterranean coast on Monday to talk about internal security, making a pit stop in the city where an extremist drove a cargo truck into Bastille Day crowds in 2016, killing 86 people and injuring hundreds more. Picture by AP Photo/Daniel Cole Dog walkers on the beach at sunrise in Whitley Bay, North Tyneside. Picture by: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Nouka Baich referred to as Boat Race is a traditional dragon boat-style rowing sport of Bangladesh. The races are held during the wet and autumn seasons of the Bengali calendar which corresponds from June to October in the Gregorian calendar. The "Nouka Baich" which takes place annually in Birmingham is a leading cultural event in the West Midlands, United Kingdom attracting not only the Bangladeshi diaspora but a variety of cultures. It is also the largest kind of boat race in the United Kingdom. This Nouka Baich happened at "Rupsha River" in Khulna city in Bangladesh, Khulna. Picture by Mustasinur Rahman Alvi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Twenty-year-olds in colourful kimono dresses gather for their Coming-of-Age Day ceremony in Tokyo. 1.22 million people who turned 20-years-old celebrated across Japan. Tokyo. Picture by: Yoshio Tsunoda/AFLO/Shutterstock A healthcare worker at the Novomoskovsky multipurpose medical centre treating patients who suffer from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Picture by Vladimir Gerdo/TASS Children learn Laba porridge ingredients at a kindergarten in Yuping Dong Autonomous County in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. The Laba Festival, literally the eighth day of the 12th lunar month, is considered a prelude to the Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year. It is customary to eat Laba porridge on this day. Picture by Xinhua/Shutterstock Locals look at a fire set-up on a rice field in Kawasaki, Japan. It is encouraged to bring your used New Year's decorations to this shrine for Tondoyaki, a ceremonial burning, or watch others do so. Tondoyaki is a traditional event where people bring items to burn such as New Year's ornaments, and other items that have served their purpose, such as daruma, calligraphy, amulets and lucky charms to start a new year. The highlight of the event is toasting rice cakes in the fire. Eating one is said to guarantee good health for the following year. Picture by Nicolas Datiche/SIPA/Shutterstock A health worker collects swab samples from a man to test for Covid-19 in Chennai. The government of India and state governments had started the Covid-19 booster doses for senior citizens and front-line workers. Tamil Nadu, India. Picture by Sri Loganathan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Palestinian children ride their bicycles as waves crash on the rocky water front of the city's fishing harbour in Gaza City. Picture by: Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Scientists have hailed one of the "greatest finds" in British palaeontological history after the largest fossilised remains of a prehistoric "sea dragon" were discovered in the Midlands. The ichthyosaur, approximately 180 million years old with a skeleton measuring around 10 metres in length and a skull weighing approximately one tonne, is the largest and most complete fossil of its kind ever found in the UK. Picture by Anglian Water/PA Wire