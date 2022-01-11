Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Yoxman statue and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Tuesday’s news in pictures

By Katherine Ferries
January 11 2022, 3.42pm Updated: January 11 2022, 4.01pm
The Yoxman statue by artist Laurence Edwards stands beside the A12 road at Cockfield Hall in Yoxford, Suffolk. Picture by: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today.

Rally Stage 8 of the Dakar Rally 2022 between Al Dawadimi and Wadi Ad Dawasir, Saudi Arabia. Picture by DPPI/Frederic Le Floc H/LiveMedia/Shutterstock.
Lorries queue on the A20 for the Port of Dover in Kent, where delays are being caused to the transportation of goods across the channel after exports between Great Britain and the EU became subject to full customs controls on January 1. Picture by: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.
Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection Robert Habeck at the PK on the opening report on climate protection at the federal press conference in Berlin. Opening balance sheet on climate protection, Berlin, Germany. Picture by: Action Press/Shutterstock.
A Demonstration of employees of the public and private medico-social health sector to demand an increase in wages as well as financial and human resources. Paris, France. Picture by: GILE Michel/SIPA/Shutterstock.
Ronnie O’Sullivan reacts after a shot during his match against Jack Lisowski during day three of the 2022 Cazoo Masters at Alexandra Palace, London. Picture by: John Walton/PA Wire.
People visit the Pavilion Paper Art Garden in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Pavilion Paper Art Garden, with splendid traditional Chinese art of paper cutting works, was set in celebrations of the upcoming Chinese New Year. Picture by: Xinhua/Shutterstock.
Rescuers search for missing people from a truck that plunged into the Nile River in Giza, Egypt. At least two people were killed and eight others are still missing in Egypt as a truck with 24 passengers plunged into the Nile River near the capital Cairo. Picture by Shutterstock.
The morning training session of Dutch cycling team Jumbo Visma in Mutxamel, Alicante, Spain, in preparation of the upcoming season. Picture by Shutterstock.
A health worker collects swab sample for RT-PCR test for COVID-19 at Madhyamgram Rural Hospital. India Reported 168000 new Covid cases which included 4,461 cases of Omicron variant. Rapid testing and mass-vaccination has been ramped up. India, Kolkata. Picture by Dipayan Bose/ZUMA Press Wire.
Queen Mathilde of Belgium pictured during a royal visit to the MeeGaan association in Herne. MeeGaan welcome youngsters with a handicap to develop competencies and give them more chance for regular jobs. Belgium, Picture by Shutterstock.
A sculpture titled ‘Bi-High-Cycle’ by artist Jason Lane, outside Camden underground station in London, which has been created using parts from 45 salvaged bicycles, representing the number of bikes that are stolen in the UK every hour to launch Direct Line’s new specialist bicycle insurance. The new standalone cycling insurance comes following research by Direct Line, which found that on average 1,100 bikes are stolen each day in Britain, as over half of cyclists surveyed admitted to not having bike theft insurance. Picture by: David Parry/PA Wire.
The Yoxman statue by artist Laurence Edwards stands beside the A12 road at Cockfield Hall in Yoxford, Suffolk. The 26ft high bronze figure, which has been dubbed the “Suffolk Colossus”, weighs 8 tonnes and is one of the largest bronze sculptures to have been cast in the UK. It was made at Edward’s nearby studio and foundry in Halesworth, Suffolk. The Yoxman was commissioned by the Wilderness Reserve, a tourism business based in Suffolk, and stands in the grounds of Grade I Listed, 16th century Cockfield Hall. Picture by: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

