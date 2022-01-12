Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Misty Mornings and Mr Motivator: Wednesday’s News in Pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
January 12 2022, 4.08pm
Rowers train at sunrise on the River Cam in Cambridge. Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on Wednesday the 12th of January.

Fitness guru Derrick Evans, also known as Mr Motivator, with his wife Sandra after receiving an MBE during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Visitors take photos of Japanese-born twin pandas and their mother at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. Twin panda cubs made their first public appearance on Wednesday for their devoted fans. Tokyo Zoological Park Society via AP
Police block the road to control the traffic in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Kazakh authorities say they have detained 1,678 more people in the past 24 hours over their alleged participation in the violent unrest that rocked the former Soviet nation last week, the worst since Kazakhstan gained independence three decades ago. AP Photo
Police dog “Peter” is seen with its instructor Ding Yan in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province. Policemen of the Wuhan Railway Bureau started to train police dogs to ensure the safety of passengers during the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Parked vehicles covered with snow at a field in Kullan, northeast of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. AP Photo/Dar Yasin
A collapsed section of an exterior wall hangs on the upper floors of an apartment under construction in Gwangju, South Korea. Rescuers on Wednesday resumed their search for six missing construction workers believed to be trapped at the construction site. Jung Hee-sung/Yonhap via AP
A protestor in Parliament Square in Westminster, London, as public anger continues following the leak on Monday of an email from Boris Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, inviting 100 Downing Street staff to a “bring your own booze” party in the garden behind No 10 during England’s first lockdown on May 20, 2020. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Police officers try to keep protesters away from the Bulgarian Parliament building in Sofia, Protesters opposing COVID-19 restrictions in Bulgaria have clashed with police as they were trying to storm the Parliament in Sofia. Heavy police presence prevented protesters from entering the building and some were detained. AP Photo/Valentina Petrova
Dog walkers gather as they play with their pooches on the green at the Clifton Observatory on a cold morning in Bristol. Ben Birchall/PA Wire

 

 

