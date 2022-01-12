Misty Mornings and Mr Motivator: Wednesday’s News in Pictures By Claire Clifton Coles January 12 2022, 4.08pm Rowers train at sunrise on the River Cam in Cambridge. Joe Giddens/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on Wednesday the 12th of January. Fitness guru Derrick Evans, also known as Mr Motivator, with his wife Sandra after receiving an MBE during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Visitors take photos of Japanese-born twin pandas and their mother at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. Twin panda cubs made their first public appearance on Wednesday for their devoted fans. Tokyo Zoological Park Society via AP Police block the road to control the traffic in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Kazakh authorities say they have detained 1,678 more people in the past 24 hours over their alleged participation in the violent unrest that rocked the former Soviet nation last week, the worst since Kazakhstan gained independence three decades ago. AP Photo Police dog “Peter” is seen with its instructor Ding Yan in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province. Policemen of the Wuhan Railway Bureau started to train police dogs to ensure the safety of passengers during the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush. Xinhua/Shutterstock Parked vehicles covered with snow at a field in Kullan, northeast of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. AP Photo/Dar Yasin A collapsed section of an exterior wall hangs on the upper floors of an apartment under construction in Gwangju, South Korea. Rescuers on Wednesday resumed their search for six missing construction workers believed to be trapped at the construction site. Jung Hee-sung/Yonhap via AP A protestor in Parliament Square in Westminster, London, as public anger continues following the leak on Monday of an email from Boris Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, inviting 100 Downing Street staff to a “bring your own booze” party in the garden behind No 10 during England’s first lockdown on May 20, 2020. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Police officers try to keep protesters away from the Bulgarian Parliament building in Sofia, Protesters opposing COVID-19 restrictions in Bulgaria have clashed with police as they were trying to storm the Parliament in Sofia. Heavy police presence prevented protesters from entering the building and some were detained. AP Photo/Valentina Petrova Dog walkers gather as they play with their pooches on the green at the Clifton Observatory on a cold morning in Bristol. Ben Birchall/PA Wire The Yoxman statue and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Tuesday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier The Yoxman statue and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Tuesday’s news in pictures Sea dragon and The Laba Festival Monday’s news in pictures Oh snow: Friday’s news in pictures Everything is going to be alright: Thursday’s news in pictures