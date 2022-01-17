Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wolf moon and fire horses: Monday’s news in pictures

By John Post
January 17 2022, 4.00pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Red Chinese lanterns in London Chinatown are back-lit by sunshine on a bright morning in London. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock
Bonhams’ Danny McIlwraith holds a Nigerian polycrome carved wood mask during a photocall for the sale of the Jim Lennon Collection at Bonhams in Edinburgh. The collection of Silver, Asian and European Works of Art includes a rare Irish Neolithic bog oak dugout canoe, an 1877 Scottish silver Warwick vase by Mark Aitchison, a rare early English leaded bronze posnet dating from the 13th or 14th Century, and two pairs of Sancai glazed Guardian Figures from the Ming Dynasty. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
A Hindu devotee completes a ritual after taking holy dip in Sali Nadi River as they start a month long fast of Goddess Swasthani sits next to the fire on first morning of month long festival on the embankments of Sali Nadi in outskirts of Kathmandu. Subash Shrestha/Shutterstock
People ride horses through a bonfire as part of a ritual in honour of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of domestic animals, in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain. Dozens ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of the small village of San Bartolome during the “Luminarias,” a tradition that dates back 500 years and is meant to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires and protect them for the year to come. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
A new murals by the street artist Harry Greb portrays Silvio Berlusconi half human and half Terminator in Rome. Cristiano Minichiello/AGF/Shutterstock
The moon sets behind the Balmoral Clock in Edinburgh. The first full moon – the Wolf moon according to native north Americans – of 2022.  Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Students of the Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya are performing the traditional dance of Odisha ”Odissi” in a stage programme in the eastern Indian state Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar, India. STR/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Aerial photo shows bullet trains at a train depot in Nanjing, east China’s Jiangsu Province. China’s 2022 Spring Festival travel season is expected to see 1.18 billion passenger trips, up 35.6 percent year on year, but 20.3 percent lower than that of 2020, the Ministry of Transport has said. Xinhua/Shutterstock
A sign on the bank of the river Thames in Windsor, Berkshire, informing people not to feed the swans because of an Avian Influenza outbreak. Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Presidential guards, known as Evzones, attend a celebration held by the presidential guard in Athens, Greece. The ceremonial army unit, whose members wear pleated white kilts and pompom-tipped shoes, guards the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in from of parliament and the nearby official residence of the president. AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

