Wolf moon and fire horses: Monday's news in pictures By John Post January 17 2022, 4.00pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Red Chinese lanterns in London Chinatown are back-lit by sunshine on a bright morning in London. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock Bonhams' Danny McIlwraith holds a Nigerian polycrome carved wood mask during a photocall for the sale of the Jim Lennon Collection at Bonhams in Edinburgh. The collection of Silver, Asian and European Works of Art includes a rare Irish Neolithic bog oak dugout canoe, an 1877 Scottish silver Warwick vase by Mark Aitchison, a rare early English leaded bronze posnet dating from the 13th or 14th Century, and two pairs of Sancai glazed Guardian Figures from the Ming Dynasty. Jane Barlow/PA Wire A Hindu devotee completes a ritual after taking holy dip in Sali Nadi River as they start a month long fast of Goddess Swasthani sits next to the fire on first morning of month long festival on the embankments of Sali Nadi in outskirts of Kathmandu. Subash Shrestha/Shutterstock People ride horses through a bonfire as part of a ritual in honour of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of domestic animals, in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain. Dozens ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of the small village of San Bartolome during the "Luminarias," a tradition that dates back 500 years and is meant to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires and protect them for the year to come. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez A new murals by the street artist Harry Greb portrays Silvio Berlusconi half human and half Terminator in Rome. Cristiano Minichiello/AGF/Shutterstock The moon sets behind the Balmoral Clock in Edinburgh. The first full moon – the Wolf moon according to native north Americans – of 2022. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Students of the Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya are performing the traditional dance of Odisha "Odissi" in a stage programme in the eastern Indian state Odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar, India. STR/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Aerial photo shows bullet trains at a train depot in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. China's 2022 Spring Festival travel season is expected to see 1.18 billion passenger trips, up 35.6 percent year on year, but 20.3 percent lower than that of 2020, the Ministry of Transport has said. Xinhua/Shutterstock A sign on the bank of the river Thames in Windsor, Berkshire, informing people not to feed the swans because of an Avian Influenza outbreak. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Presidential guards, known as Evzones, attend a celebration held by the presidential guard in Athens, Greece. The ceremonial army unit, whose members wear pleated white kilts and pompom-tipped shoes, guards the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in from of parliament and the nearby official residence of the president. AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis