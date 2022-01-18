A skeletal embrace and Turkish dancers: Tuesday’s news in pictures By John Post January 18 2022, 4.00pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day A runner on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle, Berkshire, as the country wakes up after a night when temperatures again dipped below freezing. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog which could freeze in some places and disrupt transport, covering most of England and the eastern edge of Wales. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Russian acrobats perform at the 14th Budapest International Circus Festival in Budapest, Hungary. Xinhua/Shutterstock Andy Murray of Britain reacts after defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. AP Photo/Andy Brownbill Nuba Survival by John Buckley amidst the freezing fog. Two skeletons locked in an embrace represent the plight of the Nuba people, the sculpture which has been hidden away in a field in the Oxfordshire countryside for years. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock An electrician carries out lighting maintenance at Chengdu Railway Station in Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. Electricians here are working hard to ensure that all facilities at Chengdu Railway Station function well during China’s annual Spring Festival travel rush. Xinhua/Shutterstock Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly arrives for Britain’s Got Talent auditions held at The London Palladium, Soho in London. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Men dance during Turkey’s largest camel wrestling festival in the Aegean town of Selcuk, Turkey. They were competing as part of 80 pairs or 160 camels in the Efes Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival, the biggest and most prestigious festival, which celebrated its 40th run. AP Photo/Emrah Gurel Orthodox priests conduct a religious service blessing the ice water of the Tura river during a traditional Epiphany celebration as the temperature is about -5 degrees (23 degrees Fahrenheit) at the Holy Trinity Monastery in Tyumen, Russia. AP Photo/Sergei Rusanov A woman wearing a protective face mask walks through a building facility in Tokyo, Japan. Daily coronavirus cases topped a record high of 30,000 for the first time, surpassing the 25,992 previous record last August in 2021. The Japan government plans to announce an expanded quasi-state of emergency for Tokyo and 12 other prefectures this week. AFLO/Shutterstock Mourners walk beside the hearse as the cortege arrives at St Brigid’s Church, Mountbolus, Co Offaly, for the funeral of Ashling Murphy, who was murdered in Tullamore, Co Offaly last Wedensday. 23-year-old Ashling, a primary school teacher and a talented musician, was found dead after going for a run on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore. Niall Carson/PA Wire Wolf moon and fire horses: Monday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close