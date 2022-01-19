Lucha libre and icy waters: Wednesday’s news in pictures By John Post January 19 2022, 4.15pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day. Visitors wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus take a photo in the snow at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea’s well-known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea. AP Photo/Lee Jin-man. Wrestlers, El Nordico, Illusionisto and El Piranha, from the London School of Lucha Libre demonstrate some of their moves at Iceland in Fulham, London as the supermarket stages an impromptu Mexican wrestling match to mark the launch of the supermarket’s new and exclusive partnership range with Mexican restaurant, Chiquito. The new range includes churros, chicken enchiladas and a nacho chilli lasagne and is available from Iceland and The Food Warehouse. Joe Pepler/PinPep/Shutterstock. A worker cleans a Buddha statue at the Satya Buddha Visudhi Marga monastery in Medan, Indonesia in preparation to welcoming the 2022 Lunar New Year celebrations as the year of ‘water tiger’. Sutanta Aditya/Shutterstock. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join in a round-table discussion during a visit to the Foundling Museum in London, to learn more about the care sector and meet representatives from across the system, including those with direct experience of living in care. Alastair Grant/PA Wire. Tourists skate on the Kunming lake ice rink in the Summer Palace in Beijing. With a total area of about 300,000 square meters, the summer palace ice rink is the largest natural ice rink in Beijing. Sipa Asia/Shutterstock. A Russian Orthodox believer dips in the icy water during a traditional Epiphany celebration in St. Petersburg, Russia. Thousands of Russian Orthodox Church followers plunged into icy rivers and ponds across the country to mark Epiphany, cleansing themselves with water deemed holy for the day. The temperature in St. Petersburg is -1C (30F). AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky. A clear blue sky over Dundee this morning as the day got of to a mild start. Picture shows the newly installed whale sculpture encompassing the V&A in the distance. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media. A person watches a screen featuring a digital image of Jan Gossaert’s ‘Adoration of the Kings’, which has been ‘sonified’ using a soundscape comprising ambient sound, spoken word and music, during a press preview of Sensing the Unseen: Step into Gossaert’s ‘Adoration’ art exhibition, designed by the National Gallery, being installed at Winchester Cathedral. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire A worker paints porcelain figures of Beijing 2022 mascots at a porcelain factory in Dehua County of Quanzhou, southeast China’s Fujian Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock. A member of the public passes a sign in Glasgow, near the film set of the new Batgirl movie. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. A skeletal embrace and Turkish dancers: Tuesday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close