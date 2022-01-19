Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Lucha libre and icy waters: Wednesday’s news in pictures

By John Post
January 19 2022, 4.15pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day.

Visitors wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus take a photo in the snow at the Gyeongbok Palace, one of South Korea’s well-known landmarks, in Seoul, South Korea. AP Photo/Lee Jin-man.
Wrestlers, El Nordico, Illusionisto and El Piranha, from the London School of Lucha Libre demonstrate some of their moves at Iceland in Fulham, London as the supermarket stages an impromptu Mexican wrestling match to mark the launch of the supermarket’s new and exclusive partnership range with Mexican restaurant, Chiquito. The new range includes churros, chicken enchiladas and a nacho chilli lasagne and is available from Iceland and The Food Warehouse. Joe Pepler/PinPep/Shutterstock.
A worker cleans a Buddha statue at the Satya Buddha Visudhi Marga monastery in Medan, Indonesia in preparation to welcoming the 2022 Lunar New Year celebrations as the year of ‘water tiger’. Sutanta Aditya/Shutterstock.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge join in a round-table discussion during a visit to the Foundling Museum in London, to learn more about the care sector and meet representatives from across the system, including those with direct experience of living in care. Alastair Grant/PA Wire.
Tourists skate on the Kunming lake ice rink in the Summer Palace in Beijing. With a total area of about 300,000 square meters, the summer palace ice rink is the largest natural ice rink in Beijing. Sipa Asia/Shutterstock.
A Russian Orthodox believer dips in the icy water during a traditional Epiphany celebration in St. Petersburg, Russia. Thousands of Russian Orthodox Church followers plunged into icy rivers and ponds across the country to mark Epiphany, cleansing themselves with water deemed holy for the day. The temperature in St. Petersburg is -1C (30F). AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky.
A clear blue sky over Dundee this morning as the day got of to a mild start. Picture shows the newly installed whale sculpture encompassing the V&A in the distance.  Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
A person watches a screen featuring a digital image of Jan Gossaert’s ‘Adoration of the Kings’, which has been ‘sonified’ using a soundscape comprising ambient sound, spoken word and music, during a press preview of Sensing the Unseen: Step into Gossaert’s ‘Adoration’ art exhibition, designed by the National Gallery, being installed at Winchester Cathedral. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
A worker paints porcelain figures of Beijing 2022 mascots at a porcelain factory in Dehua County of Quanzhou, southeast China’s Fujian Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock.
A member of the public passes a sign in Glasgow, near the film set of the new Batgirl movie. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

A skeletal embrace and Turkish dancers: Tuesday’s news in pictures

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]