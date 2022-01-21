Victory, a new beginning, and tigers: Friday’s news in pictures By John Post January 21 2022, 4.00pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Artist Wang Zhanwen checks the tiger-shaped Ru porcelain works in Daying Township of Baofeng County, central China’s Henan Province. Baofeng County is famous for producing Ru porcelain and artists have started to create porcelain works themed on the Year of the Tiger to greet the coming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which will fall on Feb. 1, 2022. Xinhua/Shutterstock Singer JB Gill, from boyband JLS, launches Airwaves’ campaign ‘New Year, New Career’, which aims to give customers the opportunity to see a careers coach for free advice, following research commissioned by the chewing gum brand, which found that over half of British people are considering quitting their job in 2022, London. The research by Airwaves has also revealed that three quarters of people believe January is the best time to make major changes in their lives. JB, who took up farming during JLS’s musical hiatus, is facing the campaign and hoping to encourage the public to enter and be in with the chance of winning one of the limited 30-minute sessions with a JV career coach. Matt Alexander/PA Wire Matteo Berrettini of Italy celebrates after defeating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. AP Photo/Andy Brownbill South Korean Buddhist monks pray during a rally against government’s policy at the Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea. Thousands of Buddhist monks gathered to protest alleged religious discrimination by South Korean government. AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon Twin cubs of south China tiger born on Dec. 31, 2021 are seen at the research base of south China tiger breeding in Shaoguan City of south China’s Guangdong Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock Cambodian farmers take a break as they were transporting firewood by using homemade tractors in a remote rural, north of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. AP Photo/Heng Sinith Dog walkers gather as they play with their pooches on the green at the Clifton Observatory on a cold morning in Bristol. Ben Birchall/PA Wire The remains of St. Louis firefighter Ben Polson pass under raised ladders of fire trucks while on a caisson en route to the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis, for a funeral service in St. Louis. Polson, the first St. Louis firefighter to die in a fire in twenty years, died while battling a vacant house fire on January 13, 2022. Bill Greenblatt/UPI/Shutterstock ‘Miss Saigon’ musical premiere at the Raimund Theater, Vienna, Austria. Action Press/Shutterstock Hainan Tiger Dance is performed ahead of the Chinese Lunar Year of Tiger at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. AP Photo/Vincent Thian Cauliflowers, Banksy and a puppy called Alfie: Thursday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close