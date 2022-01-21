Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Victory, a new beginning, and tigers: Friday’s news in pictures

By John Post
January 21 2022, 4.00pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Artist Wang Zhanwen checks the tiger-shaped Ru porcelain works in Daying Township of Baofeng County, central China’s Henan Province. Baofeng County is famous for producing Ru porcelain and artists have started to create porcelain works themed on the Year of the Tiger to greet the coming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which will fall on Feb. 1, 2022. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Singer JB Gill, from boyband JLS, launches Airwaves’ campaign ‘New Year, New Career’, which aims to give customers the opportunity to see a careers coach for free advice, following research commissioned by the chewing gum brand, which found that over half of British people are considering quitting their job in 2022, London. The research by Airwaves has also revealed that three quarters of people believe January is the best time to make major changes in their lives. JB, who took up farming during JLS’s musical hiatus, is facing the campaign and hoping to encourage the public to enter and be in with the chance of winning one of the limited 30-minute sessions with a JV career coach. Matt Alexander/PA Wire
Matteo Berrettini of Italy celebrates after defeating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. AP Photo/Andy Brownbill
South Korean Buddhist monks pray during a rally against government’s policy at the Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea. Thousands of Buddhist monks gathered to protest alleged religious discrimination by South Korean government. AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
Twin cubs of south China tiger born on Dec. 31, 2021 are seen at the research base of south China tiger breeding in Shaoguan City of south China’s Guangdong Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Cambodian farmers take a break as they were transporting firewood by using homemade tractors in a remote rural, north of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. AP Photo/Heng Sinith
Dog walkers gather as they play with their pooches on the green at the Clifton Observatory on a cold morning in Bristol. Ben Birchall/PA Wire
The remains of St. Louis firefighter Ben Polson pass under raised ladders of fire trucks while on a caisson en route to the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis, for a funeral service in St. Louis. Polson, the first St. Louis firefighter to die in a fire in twenty years, died while battling a vacant house fire on January 13, 2022. Bill Greenblatt/UPI/Shutterstock
‘Miss Saigon’ musical premiere at the Raimund Theater, Vienna, Austria. Action Press/Shutterstock
Hainan Tiger Dance is performed ahead of the Chinese Lunar Year of Tiger at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. AP Photo/Vincent Thian

Cauliflowers, Banksy and a puppy called Alfie: Thursday’s news in pictures

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]