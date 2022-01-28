Support for British Sign Language and the Big Garden Birdwatch: Friday’s news in pictures By Katherine Ferries January 28 2022, 5.38pm Updated: January 28 2022, 5.44pm School children take part in a rally in support of British Sign Language becoming a recognised language in the UK, outside the Houses of Parliament, Westminster, as the British Sign Language Private Members' Bill, introduced by Rosie Cooper MP, reaches its second reading in the House. The Government is pledging to improve accessibility for deaf people by backing the Bill which will see British Sign Language (BSL) become a recognised language. Picture by: Victoria Jones/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today. Workers drag an oil spill boom out onto Mae Ram Phueng Beach in hopes of containing any oil washing ashore from a recent spill off the coast of Rayong, eastern Thailand,. An oil slick off the coast of Thailand continued to expand Friday and was approaching beaches on the east coast, home to fragile coral and seagrass, officials said. Picture by: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli security forces following a demonstration against settlements in the village of Beita in the West Bank, Nablus, West Bank, Palestinian Territory. Picture by APAImages/Shutterstock Gardai and Bernadette’s family have made a renewed appeal for information regarding Missing woman Bernadette Connolly. Entrance to Donabate beach near the Shoreline Hotel in Dublin where Bernadette was last seen on Friday, 7th January, 2022. Picture by: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Birds feed at a feeding station outside a bird hide at Blashford Lakes Nature reserve, in Hampshire, ahead of this weekend’s RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch. The annual survey encourages people to watch the birds in their garden or local park for an hour over the weekend and record the greatest number of each species they see. Picture by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Ukrainian soldier seen during practical launches of NLAW ATGM at the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security of the National Academy of Land Forces, Ukraine. Picture by Mykola Tys/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Preparation of Vasant Panchami or Saraswati Puja festival in Bangladesh. Sylhet-Bangladesh: An Artist is busy coloring the sculpture of Goddess Saraswati in the Dariya Para area of Sylhet, Bangladesh. Vasant Panchami, also called Saraswati Puja in honor of the goddess Saraswati, is a festival that marks the preparation for the arrival of spring. Vasant Panchami is the festival dedicated to goddess Saraswati who is their goddess of knowledge, language, music, and all arts. She symbolizes creative energy and power in all its forms, including longing and love. Picture by Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock A Port Authority bus and a car that were on a bridge when it collapsed in Pittsburgh’s East End. When the bridge collapsed, rescuers rappeled nearly 150 feet while others formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from the dangling bus. Picture by AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar A person looks at National Covid Memorial Wall opposite the Palace of Westminster in central London, which bears hearts drawn by the relatives of people who have died of the virus. Picture by Victoria Jones/PA Wire Ice makers work over a cutout of a sub-glacial Beijing 2022 logo on the track at the Yanqing National Sliding Center ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in the Yanqing district of Beijing, China. Picture by Xinhua/Shutterstock The casket of fallen NYPD Officer Jason Rivera is carried down the stairs of St. Patrick’s Cathedral after funeral services in New York City. Officer Rivera was gunned down along with NYPD partner Wilbert Mora in an ambush on a domestic violence call at a Harlem apartment. New York, United States. Picture by John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Protest outside Parliament during the BSL Bill debate which aims to declare British Sign Language as an official UK language, proposed by Rosie Cooper MP. Picture by Matthew Chattle/Shutterstock For Yesterday’s News In Picture: A Rare southern white rhino calf and the largest natural ice rink! Thursday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier A Rare southern white rhino calf and the largest natural ice rink! Thursday’s news in pictures Luca the Sumatran tiger and Larry the cat: Wednesday’s news in pictures Rowing world record and adorable animals: Monday’s news in pictures Victory, a new beginning, and tigers: Friday’s news in pictures