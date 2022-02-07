Olympic spills and Scottish bulls: Monday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Olympic spills and Scottish bulls: Monday’s news in pictures

By Jamie Ross
February 7 2022, 2.39pm Updated: February 7 2022, 2.42pm
Canada's Edouard Therriault during the Men's Freeski Big Air Qualification on day three of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Picture by PA.
Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Members of the public walk past a piece of street art by ‘Palley’ that features Bruce Lee kicking a coronavirus molecule in Glasgow’s East End. Picture by PA.
Kristen Santos, left, of the United States, and Sumire Kikuchi, of Japan, crash in their quarterfinal of the women’s 500-meter during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Picture by AP.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (left) speak to a member of staff during a visit to the Kent Oncology Centre at Maidstone Hospital in Kent. Picture by PA.
A bird is silhouetted against the rising sun over Bristol City, as it lands on a rooftop, during a fine start to the morning in the South West. Picture by PA.
Palestinian teachers take part in a protest demanding their rights in front of the headquarters United Nations Relief and Works Agency in Gaza City. Picture by APAImages via Shutterstock.
People take a selfie when visiting an immersive multimedia art exhibition at Arte Museum in Gangneung, South Korea. The exhibition presents artworks around the theme of “Eternal Nature” through a mixture of light and sound, providing visitors an immersive experience of art. Picture by Xinhua via Shutterstock.
Work goes on at the Meuse et Sambre shipyard in Seilles, Andenne. Picture by Shutterstock.
The Stirling Bull Sales, Scotland. Picture by Wullie Marr/ DCT Media.
Firefighters were called to a disused mill on Oldmills Road in Elgin in the early hours of this morning after a fire broke out. Picture by Jason Hedges/ DCT Media.

