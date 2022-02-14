Super Bowl action and Stonehenge treasure: Monday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Super Bowl action and Stonehenge treasure: Monday’s news in pictures

By John Post
February 14 2022, 4.00pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Mary J Blige performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Los Angeles Rams played against the Cincinnati Bengals. Shutterstock
The Los Angeles Rams tackle Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) during the first quarter of the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.  The Rams won this years Super Bowl. Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstoc
Palestinians inspect the damage after Israeli forces demolished part of the house of prisoner Mahmoud Jaradat in the village of Silat al-Harithiya near the West Bank city of Jenin. A Palestinian was killed, while 20 others were injured, by Israeli gunfire during a major military Israeli raid into the village of Silat al-Harithiya in the West Bank city of Jenin after midnight. APAImages/Shutterstock
Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson of Great Britain, perform during the Figure Skating Ice Dance Free competition in the Capital Indoor Stadium at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France, won the gold medal, Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia, the silver medal and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the USA, the bronze medal. Richard Ellis/UPI/Shutterstock
Indian paramilitary soldiers pay tributes at a memorial dedicated to soldiers who were killed in a 2019 attack at the Central Reserve Police Force headquarters in Lethpora, Indian-controlled Kashmir. A car bombing on a paramilitary convoy on Feb. 14, 2019 at Lethpora in Kashmir’s Pulwama district had killed 40 Indian soldiers in the single deadliest attack in the divided region’s volatile history. AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan
Members of the University and College Union (UCU) during their rally in Glasgow, at the start of their 10 days of industrial action over pay, pensions and working conditions. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Killian Peier, of Switzerland, waits to jump during a men’s team ski jumping trial round for competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
A group of people play in a chess tournament as part of valentine day celebrations showing their love of the game, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Kazi Salahuddin Razu/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
A gold pendant, found in the Shropshire Marshes, dating from around 100BC  is being exhibited as part of ‘The world of Stonehenge’, a new exhibition at the British Museum. It is the UK’s first ever major exhibition on Stonehenge and the largest British Museum exhibition of recent times – with over 430 objects on show from across Britain, Ireland and Europe. The exhibition runs from 17 February – 17 July 2022 and was organised with the State Museum of Prehistory. Shutterstock
A person rides with a large Valentine’s Day gift on the Circle line, in east London. Victoria Jones/PA Wire

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]