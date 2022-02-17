Druids and antivenom: Thursday’s news in pictures By John Post February 17 2022, 3.10pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day People take pictures as lanterns are lit to colour the sky and enliven the dusk with people’s wishes for luck, blessings, healthy and prosperity, during the annual Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, in Pingxi Area of New Taipei City. Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Japan competes in the Women’s Team Pursuit final during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, China. Koji Aoki/AFLO/Shutterstock Snake venom is collected at Queen Saovbha Memorial Institute, a research centre associated with the Thai Red Cross Society. Since 1923, the establishment also known as the Bangkok Snake Farm raised venomous snakes for venom extraction and the production of antivenom for Thailand and surrounding regions where venomous snakes are endemic. The institute also serves as a museum to inform the general public about snakes in Thailand. Matt Hunt/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Police Scotland’s PC Ross Hunter shows the media a naloxone nasal spray that all officers across Scotland will carry and to be instructed in the use. Naloxone is a drug that can reverse the effects of opioids, such as heroin, methadone, opium, codeine, morphine and buprenorphine. Jane Barlow/PA Wire A sign made out of hay reads ‘Sack Boris’ on a field in Little Hay in north Birmingham, calling for the removal of Prime Minister Boris Johnson from office. Jacob King/PA Wire A train heads along the west coast between Whitehaven and Carlisle after Storm Dudley hit the north of the country last night. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire General views from Coventry-born artist, designer and activist Daniel Lismore’s new exhibition – ‘Be Yourself; Everyone Else Is Already Taken’, at the Herbert Art Gallery and Museum, as part of the Coventry City of Culture programme, ahead of London Fashion Week. Fabio De Paola/PA Wire Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle, where she is in residence, during a virtual audience to receive the Ambassador of Jordan Manar Dabbas at Buckingham Palace, London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire The tryzub (trident) that is the main element of Ukraine’s coat of arms and the Ukrainian flag are projected onto the facade of the Kyiv City State Administration building on 36 Khreshchatyk Street, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock The Archdruid of Stonehenge and Britain poses in front of the sunrise exhibit after performing a blessing for The world of Stonehenge exhibition on its opening day to the public, at the British Museum, in central London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Dragon dancing and open gates: Wednesday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Why is there a shortage of GPs – and could other Tayside surgeries be in danger of closure? John Hughes urges Dunfermline to trust ‘process’ in relegation battle Thursday court round-up — Dog spared and stalker admission Dundee Rep: Why theatre has joined list of Scotland’s ‘most significant buildings’