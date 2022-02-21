Dancing down the Runway at London Fashion Week: Monday’s News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dancing down the Runway at London Fashion Week: Monday’s News in Pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
February 21 2022, 3.47pm
Models perform a dance in the Preen by Thornton Bregazzi A/W22 fashion show at Heaven nightclub, London. James Veysey/Shutterstock
Models perform a dance in the Preen by Thornton Bregazzi A/W22 fashion show at Heaven nightclub, London. James Veysey/Shutterstock

Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on the 21st of February. Monday’s news in pictures.

Olympic workers in protective clothing have a meeting at Beijing Capital International Airport after the 2022 Winter Olympics. AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
Residents line up to get tested for the coronavirus at a temporary testing center despite the rain in Hong Kong. AP Photo/Vincent Yu
Britain’s Mark Cavendish sprints on his way to win the second stage of the UAE Cycling Tour from Hudayriyat Island at Abu Dhabi Breakwater, United Arab Emirates. Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
The Crimea 5 am rally in support of the Crimean political prisoners takes place outside the Russian Embassy in Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock
A family pays tribute at the Martyr’s Monument, or Shaheed Minar during the International Mother Language Day in Dhaka. Piyas Biswas/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Jean Paul Gaultier poses during a photo call in the auditorium at the Roundhouse, in Chalk Farm, London, to launch Fashion Freak Show, the musical based on his life. The musical will take up residence for a limited season of 52 shows at the London venue. Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Ukrainian border guard officers patrol the Ukrainian-Belarusian state border at a checkpoint Novi Yarylovychi, Ukraine. AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak
Second grade students play a game at the start of the first day of school with the presence of the entire student body at the 551 National School in Asuncion, Paraguay, after COVID-19 restrictions at schools were eased across the country. AP Photo/Jorge Saenz

