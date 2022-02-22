Womens Curling Team return with the Gold: Tuesday’s News in Pictures By Claire Clifton Coles February 22 2022, 4.03pm Great Britain curling Gold Medallists Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith at The Curling Club in The Langham Hotel, London. Great Britain claimed two medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics, with Eve Muirhead's womens curling team taking gold while Bruce Mouat's men return home with silver. John Walton/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on the 22nd of February. Tuesday’s news in pictures. The Sun Festival at the Great Temple of Abu Simbel in Aswan, Egypt. During the Sun Festival, crowds gather before sunrise to observe the sunlight hitting the innermost sculptures. The sculptures remain in darkness throughout the year except on Feb. 22 and Oct. 22 where they are illuminated by the sunlight. Xinhua/Shutterstock Hurvin Anderson’s, Lower Lake III on display during a preview at Sotheby’s, London, for the forthcoming auction of Modern and Contemporary Art which features £200 million of artworks including pieces by Magritte, Monet, Picasso, Hockney and three by street-artist Banksy, from the collection of Robbie Williams. James Manning/PA Wire Police and protesters clash in Wellington, New Zealand, as police tightened a cordon around a protest convoy that has been camped outside Parliament for two weeks. George Heard/New Zealand Herald via AP Demonstrators make the defiant three-finger salute and hold roses as they march during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. Myat Thu Kyaw/NurPhoto/Shutterstock A factory produces Tempe for sale on Thursday 24 February 2022. For 3 days the Tempe and Tofu factories in Indonesia went on a production strike from 21 to 23 February 2022, the strike was due to the price of soybeans which is up 50%. Donal Husni/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written “Russian occupier” during a rally against Russia in front of Russian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky A newly-wed Malaysian couple of Chinese descent pose for wedding pictures during a mass wedding ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The 22nd of the second month is considered to be an auspicious date that will bring good luck and prosperity to the couples in their marriages. Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto/Shutterstock An aerial photo shows people walking amid snow at a residential area in Changsha, central China’s Hunan Province. China’s meteorological authorities on Tuesday continued to issue a yellow alert for heavy snow in some regions of the country. Xinhua/Shutterstock Dancing down the Runway at London Fashion Week: Monday’s News in Pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dancing down the Runway at London Fashion Week: Monday’s News in Pictures Storm Eunice and flying skaters: Friday’s news in pictures Druids and antivenom: Thursday’s news in pictures Dragon dancing and open gates: Wednesday’s news in pictures