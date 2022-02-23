Strong Winds and Rainbow Umbrellas: Wednesday’s News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strong Winds and Rainbow Umbrellas: Wednesday’s News in Pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
February 23 2022, 4.16pm
A walker crosses the bridge at Wet Sleddale in the early morning. The walkers umbrella is blown inside out as she crosses, with the over spill running at the reservoir in Cumbria. Charlotte Graham/Shutterstock
A walker crosses the bridge at Wet Sleddale in the early morning. The walkers umbrella is blown inside out as she crosses, with the over spill running at the reservoir in Cumbria. Charlotte Graham/Shutterstock

Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on the 23rd of February. Wednesday’s news in pictures.

A man walks amid heavy snowfall at a village in Sursyar area of Budgam district near Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Xinhua/Shutterstock
Swimmers from Hampstead Ponds cross the road in their swimming costumes outside the Royal Courts of Justice, London, as they await the result of a judicial review brought by Christina Efthimiou over whether the charges for bathing at the ponds in Hampstead Heath unlawfully discriminate against disabled people. Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Cyclists pedal during the fourth stage of the UAE Cycling Tour, from Fujairah Fort to Jebel Jais, United Arab Emirates. Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP
Search and rescue teams check on residents in Bewdley, in Worcestershire, where floodwater from the River Severn has breached the town’s flood defences following high rainfall from Storm Franklin. Elsewhere on the river a severe flood warning, meaning there is a danger to life, has been issued at the Wharfage in Ironbridge. Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Bella Hadid wears a creation as part of the Fendi A/W 22/23 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Milan. AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
Jemma Gowland from Collect Open with her work Lifespan Work on display at ‘Collect’, the annual international fair produced by the Crafts Council at Somerset House in London, showcasing contemporary craft and design from 40 galleries and works from over 400 artists. David Parry/PA Wire
A man makes milk tea at a milk tea shop in Islamabad, capital of Pakistan. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Demonstrators take part in a protest in support of three Kurdish students from Antalya’s Akdeniz University, who were allegedly victims of a racist attack by a group of some thirty people, in Izmir, Turkey, on Wednesday. Berkcan Zengin/GocherImagery/Shutterstock
Wind turbines in the Hochwald forest rise out of the fog in the morning, under which the city of Trier, Germany, is still hidden. Harald Tittel/dpa via AP

 

