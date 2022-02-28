Ukraine: Succession star Brian Cox hits out at Russian invasion and gag order on artists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Ukraine: Succession star Brian Cox hits out at Russian invasion and gag order on artists

By Caroline Spencer
February 28 2022, 12.03pm Updated: February 28 2022, 2.28pm
Brian Cox has had his say on the situation in Ukraine.
Succession star Brian Cox has hit out at Russia over its invasion of Ukraine while collecting an award for his role in the hit TV series.

The Dundee-born actor and colleagues won the gong for Outstanding Performance Ensemble in a Drama Series for the HBO show at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Cox addressed the audience to call the situation in Ukraine “truly, truly awful” and to call out the suppression of free speech by Russia.

Cox addresses Russian invasion

Last week, Vladimir Putin launched a massive military invasion on Ukraine, drawing condemnation across the world.

The operation has forced thousands of Ukrainians to flee their homes and seek refuge in other countries, while more than a dozen children are said to have died.

Speaking at the ceremony, Cox said: “I think [what] is important to me and I hope important to you as actors and performers and writers and directors, [is] what’s going on in Ukraine.

“It’s truly, truly awful.”

The 75-year-old praised Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in leading his country in resisting Russian forces, saying: “The president of Ukraine was a comic.

“He was a wonderful comic performer, and we should respect that.

“To come to the presidency was amazing.

Logan Roy, played by Brian Cox.

“It’s particularly awful in terms of [how] it’s affecting people, particularly in our profession.”

Cox voiced his distress over the gagging of Russian artists and performers by the state.

He continued: “The thing that really distressed me is what’s happening in Russia, to my fellow actors and actresses and performers and writers and critics.

Actors ‘cannot say a word about Ukraine’

“They are told, under pain of high treason, they cannot say a word about Ukraine.”

Cox has called for support for the people in Russia who are against the invasion of Ukraine.

“I think that is awful. I think we should all stand together also for those people,” he said.

“The people in Russia who don’t like what’s going on, and particularly the artists.

Protests against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I think we should join and celebrate them and hope that they can make a shift, because I believe they can.”

Cox wore a face mask which carried his Succession character’s Logan Roy’s oft-used phrase, “F*** off”.

“I don’t know if you can read this,” he joked before removing the mask to make his speech.

Crowds gather in Dundee to protest Russian invasion of Ukraine

