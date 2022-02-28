Peace talks begin: Monday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peace talks begin: Monday’s news in pictures

By Jamie Ross
February 28 2022, 2.43pm Updated: February 28 2022, 3.07pm
Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, second left, and Davyd Arakhamia, faction leader of the Servant of the People party in the Ukrainian Parliament, third right, attend the peace talks in Gomel region, Belarus. Picture by Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA Pool Photo via AP.

Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

A man dressed as superhero Batman stands on a pod on the lastminute.com London Eye, the landmark tourist attraction in central London, ahead of the release of The Batman in UK cinemas on March 4. Picture by PA.
Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary Angus Robertson alongside postal workers Mark Doherty and Patrona Tunilla during the launch of Scotland’s Census 2022 at the University of Glasgow, as the Royal Mail begin delivering census letters to every household across Scotland. Picture by PA.
The River Severn floods around Apperley in Gloucestershire. Picture by PA.
A woman carries her child as she arrives at the Medyka border crossing after fleeing from the Ukraine, in Poland. Picture by AP.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin unveils a portrait of Professor Mary Horgan, President, Royal College of Physicians of Ireland at the College in Dublin. Picture by PA.
Anti-war placards and graffiti on the walls of the Russian Embassy in Kensington Palace Gardens, west London. Picture by PA.
A member of gallery staff films an artwork measuring eight feet tall and over 16 feet wide, one of the largest works created by Basquiat, is unveiled at Phillips auction house, London, before it goes up for auction with an estimated value of $70 million. Picture by PA.
People sleep in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports centre, which can accommodate up to 2,000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine. Picture by AP.

