Peace talks begin: Monday's news in pictures By Jamie Ross February 28 2022, 2.43pm Updated: February 28 2022, 3.07pm Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, second left, and Davyd Arakhamia, faction leader of the Servant of the People party in the Ukrainian Parliament, third right, attend the peace talks in Gomel region, Belarus. Picture by Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA Pool Photo via AP. Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. A man dressed as superhero Batman stands on a pod on the lastminute.com London Eye, the landmark tourist attraction in central London, ahead of the release of The Batman in UK cinemas on March 4. Picture by PA. Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary Angus Robertson alongside postal workers Mark Doherty and Patrona Tunilla during the launch of Scotland's Census 2022 at the University of Glasgow, as the Royal Mail begin delivering census letters to every household across Scotland. Picture by PA. The River Severn floods around Apperley in Gloucestershire. Picture by PA. A woman carries her child as she arrives at the Medyka border crossing after fleeing from the Ukraine, in Poland. Picture by AP. Taoiseach Micheal Martin unveils a portrait of Professor Mary Horgan, President, Royal College of Physicians of Ireland at the College in Dublin. Picture by PA. Anti-war placards and graffiti on the walls of the Russian Embassy in Kensington Palace Gardens, west London. Picture by PA. A member of gallery staff films an artwork measuring eight feet tall and over 16 feet wide, one of the largest works created by Basquiat, is unveiled at Phillips auction house, London, before it goes up for auction with an estimated value of $70 million. Picture by PA. People sleep in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports centre, which can accommodate up to 2,000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine. Picture by AP.