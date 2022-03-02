Crews battle Scottish wildfire: Wednesday’s news in pictures By Jamie Ross March 2 2022, 3.03pm Updated: March 2 2022, 3.25pm Firefighters have battled a ferocious wildfire for hours on 'extremely challenging ground' in the Highlands. Crews were called to flames stretching 1.5 miles in Rogart in Suntherland at about 2.30pm on Tuesday. Picture by Balintore Fire Station. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Ukrainian flags are flown from properties in Church Street, Twickenham, in southwest London. Picture by PA. UK Parliament of MPs in the House of Commons, London, gives a standing ovation to Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK Vadym Prystaiko who was sitting in the public gallery. Picture by UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA. Local residents donate items to the Polonia Club in Cambridge, where they due to be shipped out to Poland and Ukraine. Picture by PA. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, with Gordon Beattie, Director of National Procurement for NHS National Services Scotland, at NHS National Services Scotland Titan logistics facility in Bellshill, watching medical supplies being loaded up to be sent over to Ukraine. Picture by PA. Handout photo issued by Balintore Fire Station of firefighters tackling the wildfire in Rogart, Highland. The Prince of Wales (left) meets staff during his visit to open the Grafton Way Building, University College Hospital’s new flagship cancer and surgery building in London. Picture by PA. Finance Minister, Conor Murphy with Bumbles Day Care owner Patricia Maxwell, Pauline Walmsley, Chief Executive of Early Years, and three-year-old Oisin. Conor Murphy has today secured the Assembly backing to freeze the regional rate for another year. Picture by PA. Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien (left) shakes hands with resident Derek Keogh as he arrives for the launch of the St Canice’s Hall housing development in Finglas, Dublin. Picture by PA. A barricade made of trams, buses and sand bags is seen through the window of car in the northern part of Kyiv. Picture by AP. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier First Drive: Does the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace impress in the family SUV class? Tributes paid to ‘much-loved’ children’s author and illustrator Shirley Hughes Children’s author and illustrator Shirley Hughes dies aged 94 Hollywood studios pull upcoming releases in Russia