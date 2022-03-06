Protests to support Ukraine continue as refugees seek safety: Sunday’s news in pictures By Claire Clifton Coles March 6 2022, 5.41pm Demonstration against the War in Ukraine. In Bordeaux, France. UGO AMEZ/SIPA/Shutterstock [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on March 6. Sunday’s news in pictures. Ukrainian servicemen help an elderly woman, in the town of Irpin, Ukraine. AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak Refugees, mostly women with children, arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland. AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu Tourists celebrate at Mai Khao beach as a Finnair jet from Helsikini lands at Phuket International Airport.<br />Tourism returns to Phuket as Thailand re-opens to fully-vaccinated international tourists by relaxing restrictions to ‘Test and Go,’ its quarantine-free entry scheme. Matt Hunt/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Bella Richardson, 7, views an ice sculpture of two Vikings that forms part of the York Ice Trail in the York city centre, which features over 40 sculptures of solid ice. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Cars make their way along the flooded A1101 in Welney in Norfolk. Joe Giddens/PA Wire Shuey Rhon Rhon, the mascot of this Paralympic Winter Games, appears at stage after the awarding ceremonies at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza in Zhangjiakou, north China’s Hebei Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock Protest at Parliament Square in support of Ukraine, London. James Veysey/Shutterstock The sports hall in Chisinau (Moldova) transformed into a huge bedroom where over 500 people of Roma ethnicity, who fled from Ukraine, found hospitality. The sports hall in Chisinau (Moldova) transformed into a huge bedroom. Ciro Fusco/ANSA via ZUMA Press/Shutterstock People protest against Russian aggression on Ukraine in Naples, Italy. Abbate/ANSA via ZUMA Press/Shutterstock Aberdeen Trades Union Council is joined CND NE Scotland and Aberdeen Social Centre to co-host a peace and solidarity protest. A woman stands on the Robert The Bruce Statue with a peace symbol. Scott Baxter /DCT Media The Ukraine crisis intensifies: Saturday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier The Ukraine crisis intensifies: Saturday’s news in pictures FMQs and a Royal visit: Thursday’s news in pictures Crews battle Scottish wildfire: Wednesday’s news in pictures Aged whisky and royals on tour: Tuesday’s news in pictures