Ringo, McCartney and sunflower fields: Monday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Ringo, McCartney and sunflower fields: Monday’s news in pictures

By John Post
March 7 2022, 3.50pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

A traffic cone in the colours of the flag of Ukraine which has been placed on top of the Duke of Wellington statue in front of Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA), the former mansion of Lord William Cunninghame of Lainshaw, in Glasgow.  Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
A mural of Ringo Starr, commissioned by Liverpool artist John Culshaw, is unveiled on the gable end of the Empress Pub on Admiral Street in Toxteth, Liverpool, across the road from the childhood home of the former Beatle on Admiral Grove. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
A woman wearing a face mask walks past empty shelves as residents concerned with shortages stock up on supplies at a supermarket in Hong Kong. Hong Kong is suffering from the latest wave of COVID-19 linked to the omicron variant, prompting mass testing, quarantines, supermarket panic buying and a shortage of hospital beds. AP Photo/Vincent Yu
As the temperature in the north warms up, the Yanghe River, which has been frozen for a winter in Xuanhua District, Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, begins to melt, and a group of migrating white swans arrive as scheduled. Sipa Asia/Shutterstock
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks with trainee pharmacy staff members at Monklands University Hospital, in Airdrie, in North Lanarkshire, Scotland, during the launch of the Scottish Apprenticeship Week. Andy Buchanan/PA Wire
A model wears a creation for the Stella McCartney Ready To Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, unveiled during the Fashion Week in Paris. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
At the river border of Isaccea, hundreds of Ukrainian refugees fleeing Odessa enter Romania aboard a ferry boat on the Danube. Alessandro Serrano’/AGF/Shutterstock
A pedestrian walks past a poster of a painting of Japanese artist and ukiyo-e print designer Toshusai Sharaku inside an underground passage. Toshusai Sharaku painting is called ‘The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as Oshizu, Wife of Tanabe Bunzo Edo’. Nicolas Datiche/SIPA/Shutterstock
The Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between South Korea and China at the Paralympic Winter Games at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Queen Elizabeth II receives Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Steve Parsons/PA Wire
A sunflower field in bloom in the Kamal Bazar area on the outskirts of Sylhet city, Bangladesh. Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Protests to support Ukraine continue as refugees seek safety: Sunday’s news in pictures

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]