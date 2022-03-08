In Pictures: global events marking International Women’s Day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Today marks the 114th International Women’s Day which is marked annually by celebrations, remembrances, and protests which highlight the social and political aspects of being a woman.

This years main theme was represented by the #BreaktheBias hashtag with the idea of promoting a ‘gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’.

Many events also brought attention to gender and sexual based violence and equality in employment laws, as well as support for Ukraine.

Here is a look at events from across the globe.