In Pictures: global events marking International Women’s Day

Today marks the 114th International Women's Day which is marked annually by celebrations, remembrances, and protests which highlight the social and political aspects of being a woman. This years main theme was represented by the #BreaktheBias hashtag with the idea of promoting a 'gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow'. Many events also brought attention to gender and sexual based violence and equality in employment laws, as well as support for Ukraine. Here is a look at events from across the globe. A girl wearing Ukrainian face paint during a demonstration to protest against gender violence to commemorate International Women's Day at Palermo, Italy. Antonio Melita/Pacific Press/Shutterstock Members of Women's networks and Thai labour unions gathered at Democracy Monument before marching to Government House in Bangkok, Thailand to mark the International Women's Day and calling for women workers rights and maternity rights .The demonstration aimed to draw attention to the International Labour Organization's C183 which are laws concerning maternity protection. Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Women from various organisations took to the streets protesting against the women's inequality and sexual violence, Indonesia. Algi Febri Sugita/SOPA Images/Shutterstock The Duchess of Cornwall, hosts Kat Cordiner, Abby Johnston and Charlotte Irving, members of rowing 'Team ExtraOARdinary', at Clarence House, London, after they rowed for 42 days, seven hours and 17 minutes at sea: a full seven days faster than the previous world record for a female trio in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. Chris Jackson/PA Wire Activists of All India Democratic Women's Association participate in a procession to mark International Women's Day in Hyderabad, India. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A. Protestors hold signs during a demonstration called "Women stand with Ukraine" near the European Union headquarters on International Women's Day in Brussels, Belgium. Valeria Mongelli/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Children in Crossfire mural for International Women's Day 2022, Belfast, by graffiti mural artist Dean Kane from Visual Waste. The group has unveiled a new mural in Belfast's Corporation Street to highlight the injustice women across the world endure. Under the campaign hashtag #BreakTheBias, the mural shows a woman crossing her arms in a globally recognised pose that signifies the campaign's determination to challenge discrimination and bias. Liam McBurney/PA Wire Students in procession for the transfeminist strike organised by the Non Una di Meno association in Milan. Rossella Papetti/AGF/Shutterstock Palestinian women participate in a celebration on the traditional women's day in Gaza City. APAImages/Shutterstock Protesters wear masks portraying Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, and former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, during a rally near the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines. AP Photo/Aaron Favila British Museum staff look at a Mami Wati headpiece from Nigeria, early 1900's, during the launch of the Citi exhibition Feminine Power: the divine to the demonic, on International Women's Day at The British Museum, London, for the unveiling of a newly acquired icon of the Hindu goddess Kali by Bengali artist, Kaushik Ghosh. Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire Civil society organisations held press conferences and rallies and demanded women's labour rights and childcare burdens, Seoul, South Korea. Sanghwan Jung/Shutterstock Activists bring a sculpture depicting an oligarchy-themed octopus during a rally celebrating International Women's Day in Jakarta, Indonesia. Tatan Syuflana/AP/Shutterstock Female sanitary workers were showered with flowers at a college in Chennai during a thank you procession. Sri Loganathan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Indian women stand in a formation to make the symbol of International Women's Day to celebrate the day in Ahmedabad, India. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki Women from different Non-Governmental Organisations hold a protest rally to mark the International Women's Day 2022 at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria. Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock