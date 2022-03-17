St Patrick’s day celebrations: Thursday’s news in pictures By John Post March 17 2022, 3.52pm Updated: March 17 2022, 4.23pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day. The Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards, accompanied by The Duchess of Cambridge, visit the 1st Battalion Irish Guards at the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Mons Barracks in Aldershot. The Duchess also presented the Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot, with his own sprig of shamrock to mark the occasion. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Workers Of Nation – a charity organization that organised a day-long program with the Doldoli tea garden children on the occasion of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary and National Children’s Day. Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock A Horse from Gordon Elliott’s stables on the gallops during day three of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. David Davies/PA Wire for the Jockey Club. Ukrainian military servicemen fire salutes during the funeral of their comrades, Roman Rak and Mykola Mykytiuk, in Starychi, western Ukraine. Rak and Mykytiu were killed during Sunday’s Russian missile strike on a military training base in Yavoriv. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue British contemporary artist Philip Colbert at the unveiling of his new project “Lobstar Genesis” a unique work comprising both a physical painting and a one-off accompanying NFT Non-fungible token to mark the launch of “Lobstars” a new collection of 7777 lobster portrait NFT’s . Lobstar Genesis has an estimate of £20,000-30,000. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock People visit the Martyr’s Monument, that was originally dedicated in 1983 to the Iraqi soldiers who died in the Iran/Iraq War, but now commemorates all of Iraqi war dead, in Baghdad, Iraq. AP Photo/Hadi Mizban St Patrick’s Day celebrations have returned in full with crowds expected on the streets of Dublin after Covid-19 put a pause on celebrations for the last two years. Brian Lawless/PA Wire Art handlers tend to a rediscovered lost masterpiece, ‘Recumbent Magdalene’, by Antonio Canova, on show at Christie’s in central London before being offered for sale by the auction house. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire A firefighters’ helicopter departs after transporting scientists to the slopes of the Mt. Gran Sasso d’Italia in central Italy. Italian scientists are racing against time to study, scan and sample Europe’s southern-most glacier before it melts and disappears as a result of rising global temperatures. Riccardo Selvatico/CNR and Ca Foscari University via AP Volunteers are cutting old clothes as materials for military camouflage in a former library in the town centre of Lviv. As the Russian offensive intensify across the country, boys, girls and the elderly participate in knitting camouflages for the military in a former library in the town centre of Lviv, Ukraine. Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Keeper Carolyn Booth cleans the windows of the meerkat enclosure at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling as the park prepares to open for the season this weekend. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close