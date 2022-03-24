Spring has sprung and The Royal Collection Trust: Thursday’s news in pictures By Katherine Ferries March 24 2022, 3.41pm Updated: March 24 2022, 4.36pm Spring in Kashmir, India. Tulips seen in full bloom inside the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden. Picture by: Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/Shutterstock. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today. EACOP is the pipeline project between Tanzania and Uganda, where the world’s largest heated pipeline that would cause 34 million tons of CO2 per year (7 times what Uganda emits) is under construction. Some 14,000 families would be displaced and 40 million people would risk having their drinking water contaminated. Critics say it is one of the biggest climate bombs, covering more than 1,444km and threatening to destroy lives and biodiversity. Environmentalists from local organizations are currently in France to alert and sensitize public opinion on the dangers of this project. Protests in front of Total’s offices, La Defense, Ile-de-France. Picture by Sadak Souici/Le Pictorium Agency via ZUMA/Shutterstock. A baby of a critically endangered Sumatran orangutan called Kawi in an enclosure at the Prague Zoo in the Czech Republic. Picture by Slavek Ruta/Shutterstock People look on from Southsea beach as the Isle of Wight hovercraft passes the TS Royalist in the Solent. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire. George Swordy, 55, head gardener at Alnwick castle, checking the gardens ahead of the castle opening tomorrow. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire. A group of people thought to be migrants is guided up the beach after being brought in to Dungeness, Kent, on board the RNLI Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture by: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire. Curator Isabella Manning examining Rembrandt’s Portrait of Agatha Bas, which will be displayed in the ‘Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace’ exhibition in The Queen’s Gallery at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The artworks from the Royal Collection, which are normally on display in the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace, will be on display from March 25 to September 25 in Edinburgh. Picture: David Cheskin/Royal Collection Trust/PA Wire. Catherine Pykett views The Flybrary by artist Christina Sporrong at the UK debut of the Radical Horizons: The Art of Burning Man, large-scale artworks at Chatsworth House, Bakewell in Derbyshire. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire. Rescuers conduct search and rescue work at a plane crash site in Tengxian County, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Pieces of engine wreckage of the passenger plane that crashed in south China’s Guangxi earlier this week have been found, an official told a press briefing on Thursday. The plane with 132 aboard crashed on the afternoon of March 21 in a village in Guangxi’s Tengxian County. No survivors have been found so far. One black box of the plane has been recovered. Picture: Xinhua/Shutterstock. The women’s elite race of the ‘Classic Brugge-De Panne’ one-day cycling race, 162,8 km from Brugge to De Panne, Belgium. Picture: Shutterstock. Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the media after arriving in Brussels, Belgium, to attend a special meeting of Nato leaders to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire. Amnesty Korea prepare candles and sunflowers, the chrysanthemum of Ukraine, for a protest during the candlelight vigils of the Peace for Ukraine near the Russian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: Sanghwan Jung/Shutterstock. The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Kashmir, India. Picture: Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/Shutterstock. National Day of Reflection and The Prince of Wales meets drag queen May McFettridge: Wednesday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close