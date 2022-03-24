Spring has sprung and The Royal Collection Trust: Thursday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Spring has sprung and The Royal Collection Trust: Thursday's news in pictures

By Katherine Ferries
March 24 2022, 3.41pm Updated: March 24 2022, 4.36pm
Spring in Kashmir, India. Tulips seen in full bloom inside the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden. Picture by: Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.
Spring in Kashmir, India. Tulips seen in full bloom inside the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden. Picture by: Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.

Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today.

EACOP is the pipeline project between Tanzania and Uganda, where the world’s largest heated pipeline that would cause 34 million tons of CO2 per year (7 times what Uganda emits) is under construction. Some 14,000 families would be displaced and 40 million people would risk having their drinking water contaminated. Critics say it is one of the biggest climate bombs, covering more than 1,444km and threatening to destroy lives and biodiversity. Environmentalists from local organizations are currently in France to alert and sensitize public opinion on the dangers of this project. Protests in front of Total’s offices, La Defense, Ile-de-France. Picture by Sadak Souici/Le Pictorium Agency via ZUMA/Shutterstock.
A baby of a critically endangered Sumatran orangutan called Kawi in an enclosure at the Prague Zoo in the Czech Republic. Picture by Slavek Ruta/Shutterstock
People look on from Southsea beach as the Isle of Wight hovercraft passes the TS Royalist in the Solent. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.
George Swordy, 55, head gardener at Alnwick castle, checking the gardens ahead of the castle opening tomorrow. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.
A group of people thought to be migrants is guided up the beach after being brought in to Dungeness, Kent, on board the RNLI Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture by: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.
Curator Isabella Manning examining Rembrandt’s Portrait of Agatha Bas, which will be displayed in the ‘Masterpieces from Buckingham Palace’ exhibition in The Queen’s Gallery at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The artworks from the Royal Collection, which are normally on display in the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace, will be on display from March 25 to September 25 in Edinburgh. Picture: David Cheskin/Royal Collection Trust/PA Wire.
Catherine Pykett views The Flybrary by artist Christina Sporrong at the UK debut of the Radical Horizons: The Art of Burning Man, large-scale artworks at Chatsworth House, Bakewell in Derbyshire. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.
Rescuers conduct search and rescue work at a plane crash site in Tengxian County, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Pieces of engine wreckage of the passenger plane that crashed in south China’s Guangxi earlier this week have been found, an official told a press briefing on Thursday. The plane with 132 aboard crashed on the afternoon of March 21 in a village in Guangxi’s Tengxian County. No survivors have been found so far. One black box of the plane has been recovered. Picture: Xinhua/Shutterstock.
The women’s elite race of the ‘Classic Brugge-De Panne’ one-day cycling race, 162,8 km from Brugge to De Panne, Belgium. Picture: Shutterstock.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the media after arriving in Brussels, Belgium, to attend a special meeting of Nato leaders to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire.
Amnesty Korea prepare candles and sunflowers, the chrysanthemum of Ukraine, for a protest during the candlelight vigils of the Peace for Ukraine near the Russian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: Sanghwan Jung/Shutterstock.
The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Kashmir, India. Picture: Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.

