Home News UK & World

A polar bear’s first snow and a very hungry caterpillar: Friday’s news in pictures

By John Post
April 1 2022, 4.03pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Staff and Volunteers prepare the Steam Locos ready for the opening on the 4th off April. Tickets please! Welcome to the NYMR’s 2022 season. After months of careful planning and preparation, the day we’ve all been waiting for is finally here – the reopening of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway for its exciting 2022 season, which runs from 4th April to 30th October. Charlotte Graham/Shutterstock
Mandatory Credit: Photo by  (12877334g)<br />Artist Jayne Ivimey casts rare birds in clay in bid to raise awareness for 29% of UK birds currently on the RSPBs Red List. The wildlife that inhabits our shores, forests and wetlands are under threat. This very real danger to the diversity of our environment has inspired artist, Jayne Ivimey into action. Over the last five years she has curated an exhibition that immortalises the British birds that need help. Charlotte Graham/Shutterstock
A piece of street art that, when scanned with a smartphone, prompts donations to Ukraine has appeared in East London on a wall near Blackhorse Road tube station. Artist Maser has created the piece with Wood Street Walls on the site of a former pub and those who scan the artwork using ‘Smartify’ are directed to www.paintforukraine.co.uk to either buy a print or make a direct donation to the ‘Play Your Part For Ukraine’ charity which was started by footballer Andrey Shevchenko. The campaign is calling for people up and down the country to paint ‘every town and city blue and yellow’ in solidarity with Ukraine.<br />Stephen Chung/PinPep/Shutterstock
Illustration picture shows a protest action of Extinction Rebellion at the Ghent Commodity terminal (Ghent Coal Terminal), in Ghent. Extinction Rebellion Ghent is holding a major disruptive XR action in the Ghent harbour for the first time. This action is aimed at an important player in the fossil fuel industry and for a socially just energy transition plan. Shutterstock
Artist Joseph Rossano views his art installation The Salmon School on display in the Castle Ballroom at the opening of Life at Balmoral, the Platinum Jubilee exhibition at Balmoral Castle, in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Demonstrators reacts in a protest outside the Sri Lankan president’s private residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka protesting against the president as many parts of the crisis-hit country faced up to 13 hours without electricity due to a shortage of foreign currency. Pradeep Dambarage/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Brodie the Polar Bear cub gets his 1st glimpse of snow with mum Victoria at the Highland Wildlife Park. Peter Jolly/Shutterstock
Tulips are pictured at the Park of the Fiftieth Anniversary on a snowy day in Brussels, Belgium. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Taras, 52 from Lviv holds a weapon during a firearms training for civilians who volunteered to gain experience in combat in Lviv in preparation for potential fighting against Russian forces. Maciek Musialek/Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock
Investigating the plums – The Very Hungry Caterpillar trail at Wakehurst this Easter, Kew’s wild botanic garden in Sussex. The trail runs from 2 – 24 April 2022. Guy Bell/Shutterstock

