Delays in Dover: Thursday’s News in Pictures

From ferry chaos to a pair of soldiers in Ukraine marrying amid war, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

A pair of woodcuts (left) Mount Fuji from Miho, 1935, by Yoshida Hiroshi, and Buckingham Palace, seen from Green Park, c.1911, by Yoshio Markino, during a preview of Royal Collection Trust’s Japan: Courts and Culture exhibition, at The Queen’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace in London. The exhibition brings together the Royal Collection’s holdings of Japanese works of art. Yui Mok/PA Wire