On the campaign trail and ‘partygate’ protests: Wednesday’s news in pictures By John Post April 13 2022, 3.14pm Updated: April 13 2022, 4.09pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross speaks to the media in Davidson Mains, Edinburgh, on the campaign trail for Scottish Conservatives ahead of the local government elections. Jane Barlow/PA Wire. A worker picks tea leaves at a tea garden in Nagaon district of India’s north-eastern state of Assam. Xinhua/Shutterstock. Cyclists make their way through Richmond Park in front of the London city skyline earlier this morning during sunrise. Easter weekend is set to be warm with temperatures expecting to reach 20C in London. Rick Findler/ Story Picture Agency. Ben Muncaster with his Scottish Building Society Player of the Month award for March at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh. Paul Devlin / SNS Group. Two giant statues made out of metal bees greet visitors to the once-a-decade Dutch horticultural exhibition called Floriade, in Almere, Netherlands. The exhibition aims to showcase ways of making urban areas more sustainable as global populations increasingly shift to cities. AP Photo/Peter Dejong. Protesters stage a demonstration outside Downing Street, calling on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to resign. Both Johnson and Sunak were fined by Scotland Yard for breaking Covid-19 restrictions by attending parties in Downing Street. Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock. Roxanne Tahbaz, the daughter of Morad Tahbaz, holds placards outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and says the treatment of her father and family has been a “betrayal” by the UK Government. Morad Tahbaz, a wildlife conservationist aged 66 of Iranian background who holds dual US and UK nationality, was jailed along with seven other conservationists in 2019 in Iran. He was given a 10-year jail sentence after a trial. He suffers from serious health conditions, including a history of cancer. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock. An Easter scene has been knitted on top of a post box in Midhurst, Sussex. Steve Parsons/PA Wire. NYPD officers patrol platforms and train cars at the 36th Street subway station where a shooting attack occurred the previous day during the morning commute in New York. Mayor Eric Adams said on Wednesday that officials were now seeking 62-year-old Frank R. James as a suspect. AP Photo/John Minchillo. Devotees – commonly called Gajon Sonnyasi – in front of a temple during Gajon festival in Kolkata, India. Gajon festival is a Hindu festival celebrated on the last day of the Bengali month of Chaitra and is held to honour Lord Shiva. Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto/Shutterstock. The ‘great resig-cation’ and dancing for Shiva: Tuesday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Wednesday court round-up — Red lights and blow harder Charity workers demand end to housing crisis at Dundee City Square event Perth council candidate was still registered SNP member when he first stood for Tories Tuesday court round-up — Gas risk, spitting and kicking