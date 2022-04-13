On the campaign trail and ‘partygate’ protests: Wednesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK & World

On the campaign trail and ‘partygate’ protests: Wednesday’s news in pictures

By John Post
April 13 2022, 3.14pm Updated: April 13 2022, 4.09pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross speaks to the media in Davidson Mains, Edinburgh, on the campaign trail for Scottish Conservatives ahead of the local government elections. Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross speaks to the media in Davidson Mains, Edinburgh, on the campaign trail for Scottish Conservatives ahead of the local government elections. Jane Barlow/PA Wire.
A worker picks tea leaves at a tea garden in Nagaon district of India's north-eastern state of Assam. Xinhua/Shutterstock.
A worker picks tea leaves at a tea garden in Nagaon district of India’s north-eastern state of Assam. Xinhua/Shutterstock.
Cyclists make their way through Richmond Park in front of the London city skyline earlier this morning during sunrise. Easter weekend is set to be warm with temperatures expecting to reach 20C in London. Rick Findler/ Story Picture Agency.
Cyclists make their way through Richmond Park in front of the London city skyline earlier this morning during sunrise. Easter weekend is set to be warm with temperatures expecting to reach 20C in London. Rick Findler/ Story Picture Agency.
Ben Muncaster with his Scottish Building Society Player of the Month award for March at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh. Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
Ben Muncaster with his Scottish Building Society Player of the Month award for March at the DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh. Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
Two giant statues made out of metal bees greet visitors to the once-a-decade Dutch horticultural exhibition called Floriade, in Almere, Netherlands. The exhibition aims to showcase ways of making urban areas more sustainable as global populations increasingly shift to cities. AP Photo/Peter Dejong.
Two giant statues made out of metal bees greet visitors to the once-a-decade Dutch horticultural exhibition called Floriade, in Almere, Netherlands. The exhibition aims to showcase ways of making urban areas more sustainable as global populations increasingly shift to cities. AP Photo/Peter Dejong.
Protesters stage a demonstration outside Downing Street, calling on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to resign. Both Johnson and Sunak were fined by Scotland Yard for breaking Covid-19 restrictions by attending parties in Downing Street. Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.
Protesters stage a demonstration outside Downing Street, calling on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to resign. Both Johnson and Sunak were fined by Scotland Yard for breaking Covid-19 restrictions by attending parties in Downing Street. Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.
Roxanne Tahbaz, the daughter of Morad Tahbaz, holds placards outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and says the treatment of her father and family has been a "betrayal" by the UK Government. Morad Tahbaz, a wildlife conservationist aged 66 of Iranian background who holds dual US and UK nationality, was jailed along with seven other conservationists in 2019 in Iran. He was given a 10-year jail sentence after a trial. He suffers from serious health conditions, including a history of cancer. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock.
Roxanne Tahbaz, the daughter of Morad Tahbaz, holds placards outside the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and says the treatment of her father and family has been a “betrayal” by the UK Government. Morad Tahbaz, a wildlife conservationist aged 66 of Iranian background who holds dual US and UK nationality, was jailed along with seven other conservationists in 2019 in Iran. He was given a 10-year jail sentence after a trial. He suffers from serious health conditions, including a history of cancer. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock.
An Easter scene has been knitted on top of a post box in Midhurst, Sussex. Steve Parsons/PA Wire.
An Easter scene has been knitted on top of a post box in Midhurst, Sussex. Steve Parsons/PA Wire.
NYPD officers patrol platforms and train cars at the 36th Street subway station where a shooting attack occurred the previous day during the morning commute in New York. Mayor Eric Adams said on Wednesday that officials were now seeking 62-year-old Frank R. James as a suspect. AP Photo/John Minchillo.
NYPD officers patrol platforms and train cars at the 36th Street subway station where a shooting attack occurred the previous day during the morning commute in New York. Mayor Eric Adams said on Wednesday that officials were now seeking 62-year-old Frank R. James as a suspect. AP Photo/John Minchillo.
Devotees – commonly called Gajon Sonnyasi – in front of a temple during Gajon festival in Kolkata, India. Gajon festival is a Hindu festival celebrated on the last day of the Bengali month of Chaitra and is held to honour Lord Shiva. Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.

The ‘great resig-cation’ and dancing for Shiva: Tuesday’s news in pictures

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier