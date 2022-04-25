Commemorating Anzac Day and a re-election for France: Monday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Commemorating Anzac Day and a re-election for France: Monday’s news in pictures

By John Post
April 25 2022, 4.00pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Festive atmosphere at the Electoral evening of the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron at the Champs de Mars in Paris. Julien Mattia/Le Pictorium Agency via ZUMA/Shutterstock
Several hundred people gathered today in the heart of the Belgian capital to support Julian Assange, prosecuted by the U.S. government for the Wikileaks case and facing extradition to the United States.<br />Nicolas Landemard/Le Pictorium Agency via ZUMA/Shutterstock
Against the war a tank covered with books was built. the installation exhibited at Palazzo Reale created by the artists Lorenzo and Simona Perrone, Milan, Italy. Rossella Papetti/AGF/Shutterstock
Festivalgoers are seen at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, California. Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The Duke of Cambridge attending the Wreath Laying Ceremony commemorating Anzac Day at the Cenotaph, London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Damien Hirst, Happy Life Blossom, 2018, Estimated in the region of $2 Million – 3 Million. Highlights from masterpieces preview to be offered at Sothebys modern evening auction. The sale takes place in New York on 17 May. Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock
Palestinians prepare sweets known in Arabic as “Halkoum” to be sold ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, at a factory in Khan Younis in the southern of Gaza strip. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Muslim’s holy fasting month of Ramadan when faithfuls abstain from eating, drinking, smoking and sexual activities from dawn to dusk. APAImages/Shutterstock
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to Kyiv, Ukraine. Secretary Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin III travelled to the Ukrainian capital to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukrainian Presidential Press Off/UPI/Shutterstock
RRS Sir David Attenborough stewards, Eric Bourne (right) and Stephen Carpenter, have become the first same-sex couple to marry in the British Antarctic Territory. The couple who have been together for 20 years, were married by Will Whatley, the ship’s captain, at the British Antarctic Survey’s (BAS) Rothera Research Station. Rich Turner/British Antarctic Survey/PA Wire
Prime Minister Boris Johnson paints over the white line of the centre circle during a visit to Bury FC at their ground in Gigg Lane, Bury, Greater Manchester. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

 

