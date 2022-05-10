Top Gun and ‘Blue Marilyn’: Tuesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Top Gun and ‘Blue Marilyn’: Tuesday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
May 10 2022, 4.00pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

People cool off in a canal during hot weather in Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan. Photo by Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press/Shutterstock
A giant teapot is seen outside 10 Downing Street during Number 10 Spring Showcase event. Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Visitors with Russian flags celebrate Victory Day at the Soviet War Memorial in Berlin-Treptow yesterday. Because of the Ukraine war, this year’s commemoration will take place under strict safety conditions. Russian or Ukrainian flags and the wearing of uniforms were banned. Photo by snapshot-photography/F Boillot/Shutterstock
A helicopter carrying gang leaders who are operating inside the Bellavista jail as they are transferred to other jails after a deadly riot broke out overnight in Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas, Ecuador. Photo by AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa
The 1964 silk-screen image, “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” by Andy Warhol is carried in Christie’s showroom in New York, Sunday, May 8, 2022. The image sold for $195 million, yesterday. Photo by AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey
Rei Diec, aged 7 during filming of a parody of the movie Top Gun at Luton airport as part of easyJet’s nextGen recruitment campaign, which aims to tackle gender stereotypes and encourage more girls to become airline pilots. Photo by Matt Alexander/PA Wire
Fireworks commemorating the 77th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War in Vladivostok, Russia. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Monika Liu (Sentimental) from Lithuania performs during the Eurovision Song Contest’s first dress rehearsal, Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy. Photo by Nderim Kaceli/LiveMedia/Shutterstock
Birds Eye sows the seeds of its ‘Peas For Bees’ campaign to highlight the importance of supporting biodiversity for our own futures and the future of our planet. Photo by PinPep/Shutterstock
Children play as Embera indigenous communities start leaving the makeshift camp mounted 8 months ago housing more than 1000 indigenous people displaced by conflict. Agreements have been reached with the government to be transferred to a nearby location before returning to their territories, in Bogota, Colombia. Photo by Chepa Beltran/VW Pics via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Yeoman of the Guard walk among the seats in the House of Lords Chamber during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords, London. The Prince of Wales read the Queen’s Speech for the first time as the Queen missed the State Opening of Parliament for the first time in almost 60 years. The Queen, 96, pulled out of the ceremonial occasion – when she reads out the Government’s legislative programme for the forthcoming parliamentary session – as she continued to experience “episodic mobility problems”. Photo by Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]