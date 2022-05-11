Britain’s got biscuits and white bluebells: Wednesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Britain’s got biscuits and white bluebells: Wednesday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
May 11 2022, 2.45pm Updated: May 11 2022, 4.32pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

People jump into the river Yamuna to cool off on a hot summer day in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh State, India. AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh
Villagers and government workers stationed in the village transplanting purple sweet potato seedlings in Mianhua Village, Taipan Township, Taijiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. Taijiang County has been tapping local speciality industries including purple sweet potato planting in recent years to promote rural vitalization. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Richard Winsor, Ashley Shaw, Zizi Strallen, Glenn Graham, Nicole Kabera, Harrison Dowzell, Will Bozier and Cordelia Braithwaite during a photo call for Sir Matthew Bourne’s The Car Man at the Royal Albert Hall, London, a reinterpretation of Bizet’s Carmen, staged in 1960s American diner-garages with a specially expanded 65-dancer production for the hall, as part of its 150th anniversary. Ian West/PA Wire
Princess Astrid of Belgium pictured during the Belgian official reception, on day one of the economic trade mission to the United Kingdom, in London. With over 400 participants, 214 companies and organizations and four days of activities in the Greater London Area, this mission is one of the largest ever organised by the Belgian Foreign Trade Agency. Shutterstock
Hundreds of wooden boats in Barishal Boat Port, Bangladesh, as they fan out around their moorings. The boats, decorated with colourful patterned rugs, are ready to transport workers from the outskirts of the city to their jobs centre. Mustasinur Rahman Alvi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Climate activist Poppy Okotcha partners with sustainable beauty brand, Weleda on its ‘#SaveEarthsSkin’ campaign, to highlight the importance of soil in preventing climate change and preserving biodiversity. Weleda is partnering with soil regeneration charity, DIRT and the Sustainable Soil Alliance (SSA) to encourage people to ‘Get Dirty’ and increase soil health by planting more native species, composting, avoiding harsh chemicals, and choosing brands which support regenerative farming. Lucy Ray/PA Wire.
Florence Nightingale Museum’s Learning Manager Laura Sharpe (as Florence) examining Nightingale’s original ‘lamp’ at the Florence Nightingale Museum, which re-opens on Thursday May 12, International Nurses’ Day and Florence’s 202nd birthday. Shutterstock.
Food artist Nathan Wyburn puts the finishing touches to a portrait of Britain’s Got Talent judge, Alesha Dixon made entirely out of McVitie’s biscuits as part of McVitie’s Golden Moments campaign. Wyburn, who featured on Britain’s Got Talent series five, has used over 644 biscuits to complete the portrait, using a combination of McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives, Hobnobs and Rich Tea biscuits. McVitie’s is also offering customers the opportunity to win exclusive experiences as part of the campaign, including tickets to the live Britain’s Got Talent Final. Adam Gasson/PA Wire
A 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree that has been transformed into a large sculptured table is being unveiled at Ely Cathedral this month (May) in honour of The Queen. Terry Harris
The military school cadets of the Russian army on Kotelnicheskaya embankment are getting ready to move for toward Red Square prior to a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia.  The parade making at Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 to celebrate 77 years of the victory in WWII. Victor Berzkin/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock
A rare white bluebell in bloom amongst a carpet of bluebells in Childwall, Liverpool. Occasionally within a population of bluebells, a genetic mutation may occur, which results in a white flowered bluebell. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Governor General Mary Simon waves wearing a mitten which she was presented with during a community gathering Tuesday May 10 2022 in Kangiqsualujjuaq, Que. Canadian Press/Shutterstock

