Cannabis and fire: Thursday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
May 12 2022, 4.00pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

The sunrises over Coquet Island which sits 1.2 km off the Northumberland coast near Amble. The island at this time of year becomes home to over 35,000 sea birds including puffins and terns and home to a large amount of seals. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
A beached sperm whale in the Keys, Florida, ,USA. Two sperm whales have died within a week of each other in the Florida Keys, but officials didn’t immediately see a connection between the deaths. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials say a calf died after beaching itself on Key Largo last Wednesday. Then an adult male, nearly 50 feet long, shown here was found beached Tuesday night about 15 miles northeast of Key West. Photo by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission via AP
Young brothers, Lucca (14) and Sonny (11) Oxenham from Bromley, who live with a rare eye condition called Retinitis Pigmentosa, were amazed when they were transported through a swirling vortex of dazzling lights into LEGOLAND Windsor Resort’s newest attraction The Magical Forest where they were also able to use and see the awesome Augmented Reality (AR) where LEGO creatures came to life in front of their eyes.<br />Photo by Joe Pepler/PinPep/Shutterstock
People cross the street and walk in the rain in Hong Kong, China. Various regions in Hong Kong recorded more than 20 millimetres of rain on Wednesday. Photo by Keith Tsuji/Shutterstock
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan walks through cannabis plants which are being legally cultivated at ‘Traditional’ a licensed factory in Los Angeles where the mayor was seeing for himself how legalised cannabis production operates in California on day 3 of a planned 5 day visit to the US. Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Students are seen studying on the first day of face-to-face school at SDN 025 Cikutra, Bandung, Indonesia. Elementary Schools in Bandung City again held a face-to-face school for students after the Eid holiday 2022. Photo by Algi Febri Sugita/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Firefighters work to put out a structure burning during a wildfire in Laguna Niguel, California, USA. Photo by AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez
After escaping the Russian occupation, a young child sits in a van reluctant to come out. Occupants of the van are from Hola Preston, from the Kherson Oblast region, and have arrived in Ukrainian controlled territory, Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Photo by Madeleine Kelly/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Robbie Williams & Ed Godrich’s Debut Exhibition, “Black and White Paintings”, featuring 14 works, each named after popular female names from the 1980′, is unveiled for the first time at Sotheby’s New Bond Street Galleries, London. One of Robbie’s works sold a few weeks ago at Sothebys for around £40,000. Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock
Drying Colourful Fabrics, Narayanganj, Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo by Joy Saha/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
A dipper returns to it’s nest on the Rathfarnham weir in Dublin. Photo by Brian Lawless/PA Wire

 

