Carnival in Coventry: Saturday’s news in pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
May 14 2022, 3.52pm Updated: May 14 2022, 4.00pm
Performers take part in a 'This is the City' carnival through the streets of Coventry. Around 1,200 participants including local artists, performers and community groups are marking the closing weekend of Coventry UK city of culture. Jacob King/PA Wire
Performers take part in a 'This is the City' carnival through the streets of Coventry. Around 1,200 participants including local artists, performers and community groups are marking the closing weekend of Coventry UK city of culture. Jacob King/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on May 14. Saturday’s news in pictures.

Sean Henry’s Couple sculpture at Newbiggin-by-the-Sea on the Northumberland coast during sunrise. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
People enjoying Cornwall Pride taking place in Newquay, Cornwall. Graham Stone/Shutterstock
A fire official stands on a fire brigade truck to help his colleagues douse a fire in a four storied building, in New Delhi, India. AP Photo/Manish Swarup
Hans Heus competes in the Land Rover International Driving Competition at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, Windsor. Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Buddhist nuns pray at Shwedagon pagoda during the Full Moon day of Kasone, known as Buddha’s Birthday, in Yangon, Myanmar Saturday. AP Photo/Thein Zaw
Heads of polling stations and clerks receive ballot boxes for Sunday’s parliamentarian elections in Beirut, Lebanon. Thousands of ballot boxes were distributed on Saturday morning to polling stations’ employees under election officials’ supervision for Lebanon parliamentarian elections. AP Photo/Bilal Hussein
People get ready for the annual Gurkha Day celebrations. The annual celebration with traditional Nepalese music, dancing and a short remembrance service that took place at the Chautara with the laying of wreaths. Held annually since 1998 it is timed to see the national flower of Nepal, the rhododendron at its best. The Sir Harold Hiller Gardens, Ampfield, Hampshire. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
A Palestinian artist paints a mural of veteran Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Kahn younis in the southern Gaza strip. Abu Akleh, who was shot dead on May 11, 2022 while covering a raid in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, was among Arab media’s most prominent figures and widely hailed for her bravery and professionalism. APAImages/Shutterstock
Performers take part in a 'This is the City' carnival through the streets of Coventry. Around 1,200 participants including local artists, performers and community groups are marking the closing weekend of Coventry UK city of culture. Jacob King/PA Wire

