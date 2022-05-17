Red carpet for the Eurovision winners in Ukraine: Tuesday’s News in Pictures By Louis Delbarre May 17 2022, 4.55pm Updated: May 17 2022, 5.06pm Oleh Psiuk, frontman of Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra winner of the Eurovision Song Contest, poses for photo with fans in Lviv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Mykola Tys [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up From the return of the Eurovision contest to Ukraine to the beginning of Cannes Festival, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Crew members install the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals ahead of the opening day of the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. AP Photo/Daniel Cole Ukrainian women picket in front of the Chinese embassy in Kyiv. Wives and mothers of the defenders of Mariupol call on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping to save Ukrainian fighters from the besieged city of Mariupol amid Russia’s war. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrating at the May Fair Hotel in London. Yui Mok/PA Wire Opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a screen set up at a court room of the Moscow City Court via a video link from his prison colony during a hearing of an appeal against his nine-year prison sentence he was handed in March after being found guilty of embezzlement and contempt of court, in Moscow, Russia. Moscow City Court Press Service via AP Relatives stand near the coffin of Leonid Kravchuk, independent Ukraine’s first president, during a farewell ceremony at the International Convention Center Ukrainian House, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Kravchuk led Ukraine to independence amid the collapse of the Soviet Union and served as its first president. He died on May 10 at the age of 88. AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka An Indian naval vessel moves past people fishing on the Arabian Sea coast during rains in Kochi, Kerala state, India. India’s Meteorological Department expects the southwest monsoon to arrive at country’s southern coast ahead of its normal schedule this year. AP Photo/ R S Iyer People view Van Gogh Dublin: An Immersive Journey at the RDS in Dublin. The immersive 3D light show opened this week and continues until August. Niall Carson/PA Wire Train coaches are seen toppled over following mudslides triggered by heavy rains at New Haflong railway station on the Lumding-Silchar route at Dima Hasao district, in northeastern Assam state, India. AP Photo General views of a new minigolf course at Montgomery Square in Canary Wharf, designed by artists Karl Maier and Carl Redman, London. The 9-hole course, which is open daily between 12pm – 6pm from today, is London’s only free to use minigolf course, featuring a neon orange jump ramp, pink and yellow chequered bridge and pop art inspired dotted obstacles. Matt Alexander/PA Wire A surfer in the sea off Tynemouth beach on the North East coast. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close