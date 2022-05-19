Last rehearsal for the Queen’s birthday: Thursday’s news in Pictures By Louis Delbarre May 19 2022, 4.04pm Troops during the Brigade Major's Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on Horse Guards Parade, Whitehall, London. Lipinski/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Last rehearsal for the Queen Elizabeth’s birthday, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Ultra Orthodox Jews dance around a bonfire during Lag BaOmer celebrations at the traditional grave site of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai at Mount Meron northern Israel. This year’s Lag BaOmer holiday festivities at Mount Meron are overshadowed by 2021’s deadly stampede linked to overcrowding that left 45 people dead, the single largest civilian disaster in the country’s history. Israelis light bonfires during Lag BaOmer celebrations to commemorate the end of a plague said to have decimated Jews in Roman times. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Military personnel line-up at the Brigade Major’s Review, the final rehearsal of the Trooping the Colour, the Queen’s annual birthday parade, on Horse Guards Parade, Whitehall, London. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Police fire tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesting members of the Inter University Students Federation during an anti government protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lankans have been protesting for more than a month demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, holding him responsible for the country’s worst economic crisis in recent memory. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, front, and participiants of a G7 Finance Ministers Meeting hosted by German Finance Minister Christian Lindner pose for a photo at the federal guest house Petersberg, near Bonn, Germany. Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP Preparations are made ahead of Sunday’s Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona-Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside Barcelona, Spain. AP Photo/Joan Monfort Autorickshaws are parked in a queue for gasoline near a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena A Chinese pangolin is seen at its enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic. Prague’s zoo has introduced to the public a pair of critically endangered Chinese pangolins as only the second animal park on the European continent. AP Photo/Petr David Josek When some dolphins get skin conditions they queue up to rub themselves against coral with medicinal properties, new research suggests. Angela Ziltener/University of Zurich/PA Wire</p> <p> A mural of former Liverpool player Ian Rush, created by MurWalls is seen on Alroy Road near Anfield Stadium in Liverpool. Peter Byrne/PA Wire. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier News team Education Teachers reject ‘completely inadequate’ pay rise offer May 19 20220 Health & Wellbeing ‘You’re not alone’: 4 tips for cancer patients in Dundee as cost of living and energy prices rise May 18 2022 Comment We have opened our stories for comments – and look forward to you joining the chat May 17 2022 More from The Courier Dundee taxi drivers unable to work after spate of cab break-ins and equipment thefts Restaurant review: Fall in love with fine dining like you’ve never seen before at Killiecrankie House Perth College UHI creative industry students bring curtain down on Graduate Showcase 2022 Teachers reject ‘completely inadequate’ pay rise offer LYNNE HOGGAN: Progress not perfection – I wish school sports day had taught me that ScotRail cuts: 7 of the hardest hit journeys in Tayside and Fife Premium Content