News UK & World

Parrots and penguins: Thursday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
May 26 2022, 3.53pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

Keeper Hannah Love weighs a Humboldt penguin chick at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling during a routine health check. Currently weighing 2.4 kilos, the chick was born on the 7th April to mum Penny and dad Izzy. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
A member of gallery staff views ‘Melancholy’ during a preview of The Morgan Stanley exhibition: Edvard Munch – Masterpieces from Bergen in the Courtauld Gallery, Somerset House, London. The exhibition features 18 paintings providing an overview of Munch’s artistic development, many of which are on show in the UK for the first time. Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Staff and resident animals at Chessington World of Adventures Resort prepare for Mardi GRRRA! celebrations to begin, Surrey, UK. Photo by PinPep/Shutterstock
The Ideal Home Show Scotland, in partnership with Royal Bank of Scotland, sees four fun-filled days with celebrity guests, free live talks, show homes and show gardens descend on Glasgow’s major events venue, the SEC, Glasgow. Photo by Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/Shutterstock
Konik horses sparring at the National Trust’s Wicken Fen nature reserve in Cambridgeshire. The grazing animals, a hardy breed originating from Poland, help to attract new species of flora and fauna to the fen, leaving water-filled hoof prints and piles of dung as they go. Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire
2021 Love Island finalists, Faye Winter and Teddy Soares, replicate Rodin’s Kiss, an iconic statue of love, highlighting how Love Island owns love this summer ahead of the new series launch on 6th June 2022, ITV2, UK. Photo by PinPep/Shutterstock
Murdoch, owned by Gwen Lewis from Horsham, West Sussex is announced as a finalist in the ‘Outstanding Rescue Cat’ category of this year’s Cats Protection National Cat Awards. Photo by Matt Alexander/PA Wire
Veronica plays with a cow in Donetsk (Donbas). Life goes on in Donetsk despite the region being under heavy attack from Russian forces, Ukraine. Photo by Alex Chan/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
A Texas Dept. of Public Safety officer places memorials outside Robb Elementary school in south Uvalde where a lone gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and 2 teachers on May 24, 2022. Uvalde, Texas, TX, United States. Photo by Bob Daemmrich/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Yves Klein’s Anthropometrie De L’Epoque Bleue, (ANT 124), created in 1960, on display at Christie’s, central London, before it is offered at auction for the first time in the Christie’s 20th/21st Century sale. Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire
The Choir of St John’s College, Cambridge, perform the Ascension Day carol from the top of the Chapel Tower at St John’s College, a custom dating back to 1902. Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Former royal butler Grant Harrold serves up Her Majesty’s favourite cocktail aboard The lastminute.com London Eye, to mark the official launch of its Platinum Jubilee experience. From today guests can step back in time to the 1950s and experience Coronation Day, while enjoying a gin and Dubonnet 135m in the air. The London Eye/PA Wire

