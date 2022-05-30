Last week for rehearsals: Monday’s News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Last week for rehearsals: Monday’s News in Pictures

By Louis Delbarre
May 30 2022, 4.30pm Updated: May 30 2022, 5.23pm
English Heritage of images of the Queen from each decade of her reign, projected on to Stonehenge in Wiltshire, to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Jim Holden/English Heritage/PA Wire

From the Preparation of the Platinum Jubilee to an incident in Nepal, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Nottingham Forest fans set off smoke flares during the celebrations in Old Market Square, Nottingham. Nottingham Forest won promotion to the Premier League after beating Huddersfield. Richard Sellers/PA Wire.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, centre, visits Bucha’s church, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
A partial lunar eclipse is visible above the Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire. The design of the Lovell Telescope at Jodrell Bank Observatory was inspired by a hat box, according to memories shared by one engineer with his family. Previously unseen photos showing the construction of prototypes of the telescope in the 1950s have been released as the Cheshire observatory is set to open a new development supported by £12.5 million from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
An ambulance carrying dead bodies of plane crash victim is seen at an airport in Kathmandu, Nepal. Rescuers searching a mountainside in Nepal on Monday recovered the bodies of 21 of the 22 people who were on board a plane that crashed a day earlier, officials said. AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha
Musicians perform soul music as demonstrators wave labour union flags during a protest against a government decree regarding the recovery plan funds for education, training of teachers and job contract renewals, in Rome. AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia
Bunting on display at Covent Garden in central London ahead of the Queen’s jubilee celebrations. Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Royal Navy and the Royal Marine Corps of Drums personnel during a rehearsal for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at HMS Collingwood, in Fareham, Hampshire. Steve Parsons/PA Wire
A person walks with a parasol under an intense sun in Tokyo as temperatures reach over 27C. AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
Gardeners Steve Sharp and Anne Ingram tend to the Laburnum arch at the National Trust Seaton Delaval Hall in Northumberland. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Youth Ballet in rehearsals for Swan Lake, with Noirin McKinney and Artistic Director Jacob Allison, both of Arts Council NI at the Theatre at the Mill in Newtownabbey. A group of young dancers from across Northern Ireland will stage two special performances of Swan Lake this weekend in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Arts Council NI /PA Wire</p> <p>
Dog walkers on New Brighton Beach at the mouth of Liverpool Bay, as a youth charity has secured over £4 million in funding to help it deliver mental health support and employment guidance. Peter Byrne/PA Wire

