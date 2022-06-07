Feeding time for baby parrots: Tuesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Feeding time for baby parrots: Tuesday’s news in pictures

By John Post
June 7 2022, 4.00pm Updated: June 7 2022, 5.11pm
Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day.

Apple CEO Tim Cook attends an event showcasing new products during the 2022 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC22) in the Steve Jobs Theatre at the Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Xinhua/Shutterstock.
Volunteers make final preparations the many of the 60 flower arrangements, created using over 50,000 blooms, on display at Chichester Cathedral, ahead of its Festival of Flowers show, taking place over four days from June 8-11 in the 900-year-old cathedral. The arrangements will respond to the theme of 'Life In All Its Fullness', exploring the benefits of art, nature and music in healing, and will be portrayed as picturesque tableaux, gardens and pedestal arrangements. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.
A total of 45,222 flower bouquets - one for each person killed by gun violence in the United States in 2020 - are displayed at the 2022 National Gun Violence Memorial, adjacent to the Washington Monument. The memorial by the Giffords organisation calls attention to the tremendous loss of life and informs visitors that gun violence is a result of policy choices. The orange bouquets represent the increase in deaths from 2019 to 2020. Allison Bailey/NurPhoto/Shutterstock.
A volunteer unloads boxes of humanitarian aid in Kostiantynivka. Access to some goods and food in Donbass is very complicated because of the fighting between Russia and Ukraine. Celestino Arce Lavin/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.
A vendor sells cherries at a market in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkey's consumer price index (CPI) surged by 73.5 percent year-on-year in May, hitting a record high since October 1998, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced Friday. Xinhua/Shutterstock.
South Korea and the U.S. engage in an air power demonstration, involving F-35A radar-evading fighters, over the Yellow Sea. South Korea Joint Chiefs Of Staff/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock.
A press conference on the upcoming FIBA 3x3 Basket World Cup 2022, in Antwerp. The FIBA 3x3 Basket World Cup 2022 will take place from 21 to 26 June in Antwerp. Shutterstock.
Bradley Cooper is seen on the movie set of the 'Maestro' in New York City. Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock.
A highlight lot in 'Le Grand Style: An apartment on the Quai d'Orsay designed by Alberto Pinto", June 30 sale at Christie's Paris - Auguste Rodin, The Thinker, 1880, cast made by Fonderie Alexis Rudier circa 1928, (Estimate £7,700,000-12,000,000) with The Kiss, for private sale and estimate on request - The Art of Literature Exhibition with Fashion by Molly Goddard, part of London Now, at Christie's, London.<br /> Guy Bell/Shutterstock.
Weeks old parrots in Dimapur, India. Caisii Mao/Shutterstock.
