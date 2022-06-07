Feeding time for baby parrots: Tuesday’s news in pictures By John Post June 7 2022, 4.00pm Updated: June 7 2022, 5.11pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day. Apple CEO Tim Cook attends an event showcasing new products during the 2022 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC22) in the Steve Jobs Theatre at the Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Xinhua/Shutterstock. Volunteers make final preparations the many of the 60 flower arrangements, created using over 50,000 blooms, on display at Chichester Cathedral, ahead of its Festival of Flowers show, taking place over four days from June 8-11 in the 900-year-old cathedral. The arrangements will respond to the theme of ‘Life In All Its Fullness’, exploring the benefits of art, nature and music in healing, and will be portrayed as picturesque tableaux, gardens and pedestal arrangements. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire. A total of 45,222 flower bouquets – one for each person killed by gun violence in the United States in 2020 – are displayed at the 2022 National Gun Violence Memorial, adjacent to the Washington Monument. The memorial by the Giffords organisation calls attention to the tremendous loss of life and informs visitors that gun violence is a result of policy choices. The orange bouquets represent the increase in deaths from 2019 to 2020. Allison Bailey/NurPhoto/Shutterstock. A volunteer unloads boxes of humanitarian aid in Kostiantynivka. Access to some goods and food in Donbass is very complicated because of the fighting between Russia and Ukraine. Celestino Arce Lavin/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock. A vendor sells cherries at a market in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkey’s consumer price index (CPI) surged by 73.5 percent year-on-year in May, hitting a record high since October 1998, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced Friday. Xinhua/Shutterstock. South Korea and the U.S. engage in an air power demonstration, involving F-35A radar-evading fighters, over the Yellow Sea. South Korea Joint Chiefs Of Staff/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock. A press conference on the upcoming FIBA 3×3 Basket World Cup 2022, in Antwerp. The FIBA 3×3 Basket World Cup 2022 will take place from 21 to 26 June in Antwerp. Shutterstock. Bradley Cooper is seen on the movie set of the ‘Maestro’ in New York City. Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock. A highlight lot in ‘Le Grand Style: An apartment on the Quai d’Orsay designed by Alberto Pinto”, June 30 sale at Christie’s Paris – Auguste Rodin, The Thinker, 1880, cast made by Fonderie Alexis Rudier circa 1928, (Estimate £7,700,000-12,000,000) with The Kiss, for private sale and estimate on request – The Art of Literature Exhibition with Fashion by Molly Goddard, part of London Now, at Christie’s, London.<br />Guy Bell/Shutterstock. Weeks old parrots in Dimapur, India. Caisii Mao/Shutterstock. Denim-art and gannetts gather: Monday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close