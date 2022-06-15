Heat vawe and Ascot Racecourse: Wednesday’s News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heat vawe and Ascot Racecourse: Wednesday’s News in Pictures

By Louis Delbarre
June 15 2022, 4.47pm
Women go for a swim on Bull Wall on a summer's day in Dublin. Brian Lawless/PA Wire

From the heat wave in the UK to the ongoing racecourse of Ascot, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

The full moon sets behind the telecommunication devices on top of the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. AP Photo/Michael Probst
Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square at The Vatican. AP Photo/Andrew Medichini.
Resident Mahammed Farhet, who is originally from Sudan, sits on his bed in the new accommodation block at Gashora Refugee Camp Transit Centre, south of Kigali, Rwanda. The camp is designed to provide short term accommodation for people evacuated from Libya after fleeing persecution from a number of countries, as part of the Rwandan resettlement programme. Victoria Jones/PA Wire
The royal procession arrives into the parade ring ahead of the days racing on day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. David Davies/PA Wire.</p> <p>
French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis deliver statements at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near Constanta, Romania. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO’s bolstering of forces on the alliance’s eastern flank following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Yoan Valat, Pool via AP
Newly appointed head of UK Armed Forces, Chief of Defence Admiral Sir Tony Radakin with Brigadier Ben Wrench(L) after watching District Gunner Sgt David Beveridge(C) fire the One O’clock Gun at Edinburgh Castle. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Racegoers during day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Aaron Chown/PA Wire.
The Strawberry Supermoon sets in front of the NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Artemis is undergoing tests at the pad before an unmanned mission to the moon. AP Photo/John Raoux.

