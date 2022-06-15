Heat vawe and Ascot Racecourse: Wednesday’s News in Pictures By Louis Delbarre June 15 2022, 4.47pm Women go for a swim on Bull Wall on a summer's day in Dublin. Brian Lawless/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up From the heat wave in the UK to the ongoing racecourse of Ascot, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. The full moon sets behind the telecommunication devices on top of the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany. AP Photo/Michael Probst Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square at The Vatican. AP Photo/Andrew Medichini. Resident Mahammed Farhet, who is originally from Sudan, sits on his bed in the new accommodation block at Gashora Refugee Camp Transit Centre, south of Kigali, Rwanda. The camp is designed to provide short term accommodation for people evacuated from Libya after fleeing persecution from a number of countries, as part of the Rwandan resettlement programme. Victoria Jones/PA Wire The royal procession arrives into the parade ring ahead of the days racing on day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. David Davies/PA Wire.</p> <p> French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis deliver statements at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, near Constanta, Romania. France has around 500 soldiers deployed in Romania and has been a key player in NATO’s bolstering of forces on the alliance’s eastern flank following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Yoan Valat, Pool via AP Newly appointed head of UK Armed Forces, Chief of Defence Admiral Sir Tony Radakin with Brigadier Ben Wrench(L) after watching District Gunner Sgt David Beveridge(C) fire the One O’clock Gun at Edinburgh Castle. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Racegoers during day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse. Aaron Chown/PA Wire. The Strawberry Supermoon sets in front of the NASA Artemis rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard on pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Artemis is undergoing tests at the pad before an unmanned mission to the moon. AP Photo/John Raoux. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Ministers ‘highly confident’ Rwanda deportation flights will go ahead Yellowstone flooding forces 10,000 to leave national park Grenfell Memorial and Ukraine: Tuesday’s news in pictures Ex-police officer jailed for string of racist messages mocking George Floyd death