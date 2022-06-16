Irpin, Ukraine and floods in India: Thursday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Irpin, Ukraine and floods in India: Thursday’s news in pictures

By Louis Delbarre
June 16 2022, 3.13pm
French President Emmanuel Macron, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visit Irpin, outside Kyiv. Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP

From a presidential visit to Irpin to a major flood in India, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

A Ukrainian national flag hangs from a balcony of a civilian destroyed building in Irpin, outside Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022.Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP.
Boys pull a scooter through a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Gauhati, India. AP Photo/Anupam Nath.
Muslims shout slogans against Nupur Sharma, a spokesperson of India’s governing Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, as they react to the derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad made by her, during a protest outside a mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh. AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu
General Secretary of the Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT) Noureddine Taboubi gives a speech during a rally in front of its headquarters in Tunis, Tunisia. A nationwide public sector strike in Tunisia is poised to paralyze land and air transportation and other vital activities Thursday with the North African nation already in the midst of a deteriorating economic crisis. AP Photo/Hassene Dridi.
People out in the sunshine at cullercoats bay on North Tyneside, on what is forecast to be the hottest day of the year so far. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.
Federal police officers load body bags with recovered human remains onto a police vehicle after being found during a search for Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira of Brazil and freelance reporter Dom Phillips of Britain, in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil. AP Photo/Edmar Barros.
People walking in the sunshine at Blyth beach in Northumberland, on what is forecast to be the hottest day of the year so far. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
A house sits in Rock Creek after floodwaters washed away a road and a bridge in Red Lodge, Mont.. AP Photo/David Goldman.
A woman walks in the street during a heat wave in Lyon, central France, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The hot weather is expected to last for several days across the country. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier News team

More from The Courier