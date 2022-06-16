Irpin, Ukraine and floods in India: Thursday’s news in pictures By Louis Delbarre June 16 2022, 3.13pm French President Emmanuel Macron, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visit Irpin, outside Kyiv. Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up From a presidential visit to Irpin to a major flood in India, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. A Ukrainian national flag hangs from a balcony of a civilian destroyed building in Irpin, outside Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022.Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP. Boys pull a scooter through a flooded street during heavy rainfall in Gauhati, India. AP Photo/Anupam Nath. Muslims shout slogans against Nupur Sharma, a spokesperson of India’s governing Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, as they react to the derogatory references to Islam and the Prophet Muhammad made by her, during a protest outside a mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh. AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu General Secretary of the Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT) Noureddine Taboubi gives a speech during a rally in front of its headquarters in Tunis, Tunisia. A nationwide public sector strike in Tunisia is poised to paralyze land and air transportation and other vital activities Thursday with the North African nation already in the midst of a deteriorating economic crisis. AP Photo/Hassene Dridi. People out in the sunshine at cullercoats bay on North Tyneside, on what is forecast to be the hottest day of the year so far. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire. Federal police officers load body bags with recovered human remains onto a police vehicle after being found during a search for Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira of Brazil and freelance reporter Dom Phillips of Britain, in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil. AP Photo/Edmar Barros. People walking in the sunshine at Blyth beach in Northumberland, on what is forecast to be the hottest day of the year so far. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire A house sits in Rock Creek after floodwaters washed away a road and a bridge in Red Lodge, Mont.. AP Photo/David Goldman. A woman walks in the street during a heat wave in Lyon, central France, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The hot weather is expected to last for several days across the country. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier News team Health & Wellbeing NHS pay offer – do you think it’s enough for frontline workers? June 16 20220 Education It’s not just Dundee – teachers across Scotland could also strike, but why? June 16 20220 News Listen: The Courier Daily — Tayside and Fife’s essential morning news briefing June 16 2022 More from The Courier Dundee dog killer ‘a target in prison’ court hears Premium Content Rosyth to Europe ferry breakthrough as major operator eyes 2023 start date Benjamin Siegrist set for Celtic transfer with Hoops ‘poised to win race’ for ex Dundee United favourite Dundee police hunt five youths after ‘large-scale vandalism’ worth thousands at waste firm Boy, 13, reported after three pupils hit with BB gun pellets at Dundee school 4 major challenges awaiting new Dundee United boss as Jack Ross talks continue