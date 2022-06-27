Queen in Edinburgh and Wimbledon gets under way: Monday’s News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen in Edinburgh and Wimbledon gets under way: Monday’s News in Pictures

By Jamie Ross
June 27 2022, 2.18pm Updated: June 27 2022, 4.02pm
Queen Elizabeth II attends the Ceremony of the Keys on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, accompanied by the Earl and Countess of Wessex, as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture via PA.
From day one at Wimbledon to the Queen’s visit to Edinburgh, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Criminal barristers from the Criminal Bar Association (CBA), which represents barristers in England and Wales,<br />outside the Old Bailey, central London, on the first of several days of court walkouts by CBA members in a row over legal aid funding. Picture via PA.
This image made available by the Czech Rail Safety Inspection Office shows the bullet train after a collision, in Bohumin, Czech Republic. A bullet train has collided with an engine in a train station in north-eastern Czech Republic, killing one and injuring five people. The Czech Railways say the accident took place early in the morning on Monday in the town of Bohumin, shortly after the departure of the Pendolino train for Prague. Picture via AP.
Women hold a portrait of murdered Jesuit priest Javier Campos Morales as the funeral procession of Morales and fellow priest Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar arrives to Cerocahui, Chihuahua state, Mexico. Picture via AP.
Paradegoers participate in the NYC Pride March. Picture via AP.
Activist Amy Nachtrab, of Delaware, shouts into a bullhorn during a rally organized by the Democratic Party at the Ohio Statehouse following the overturning of Roe v Wade. Picture via AP.
Lukas Rosol serves watched by spectators on court 15 during day one of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Picture via PA.
Emergency services at the scene in Dulwich Road, Kingstanding, in Birmingham, where a woman has been found dead after a house was destroyed in a gas explosion. One man rescued from the wreckage remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition. Picture via PA.

