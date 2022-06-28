Nadal lands at Wimbledon while Boris jets off: Tuesday’s News in Pictures By Jamie Ross June 28 2022, 3.00pm Updated: June 28 2022, 3.03pm Rafael Nadal walks through the crowds after a practice session on court five on day two of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Picture via PA. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up From the prime minister’s European trip to day two of Wimbledon, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Father Eddie O’Donnell, Parish priest at St Brigid’s says mass at the funeral of James Fitzpatrick, and long-time owner of the Irish News newspaper, at St Brigid’s Parish Church, Belfast. Picture via PA. Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, as they mark her platinum jubilee in Scotland. The ceremony is part of the Queen’s traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week. Picture via PA. Ocean Rebellion activists stage a protest outside the venue hosting the United Nations Ocean Conference, in Lisbon. From June 27 to July 1, the United Nations is holding its Oceans Conference expecting to bring fresh momentum for efforts to find an international agreement on protecting the world’s oceans. Picture via AP. An expert investigates the site of a toxic gas explosion in Jordan’s Red Sea port of Aqaba. A crane loading chlorine tanks onto a ship on Monday dropped one of them, causing an explosion of toxic yellow smoke that killed over a dozen people and sickened some 250, authorities said. Picture via AP. Christine Jones, resident at Anchor’s Berkeley Court care home in Leeds is visited by an Alpacas named Duval from Altreka farm. All of Anchor properties are animal-friendly, with residents encouraged to move in with their pets. The visit, which was designed to boost the mental health of residents, saw them pet and play with the alpacas in the garden and residents’ common room and learn facts about Alpacas from King Kong and Duval’s handlers. Picture via PA. Rescuers look for survivors in the debris of a four-story residential building that collapsed in Mumbai, India. At least three people died and more were injured after the building collapsed late Monday night. Picture via AP. Isabel Murtough from Hansons Auctioneers and Valuers in Derbyshire, holds lace believed to have been used to shroud Queen Victoria’s coffin in 1901. The portion of pall discovered by Hansons is set for auction on June 30 and is expected to fetch a minimum of £1,500. Picture via PA. Members of Durham University ‘A’ carry their boat back to the boat house after competing on the opening day of the 2022 Henley Royal Regatta alongside the River Thames. Picture via PA. Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Munich Airport after leaving the G7 summit in Schloss Elmau, in the Bavarian Alps, Germany. Picture via PA. Female orangutan Hsiao-Nings holds her second cub in her arms at the zoo’s ‘Darwineum’ in Rostock, Germany. The cub, born on June 15, 2022, is the sixth orangutan offspring born in the Darwineum, which opened in 2012. Mother and child are already out and about in the indoor and outdoor enclosures, where they can be observed by visitors. Picture via AP. Katie Swan during her match against Marta Kostyuk on day two of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture via PA. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Queen in Edinburgh and Wimbledon gets under way: Monday’s News in Pictures By-election losses hit hard but Boris Johnson pushes on with long-term plans The final day at Glastonbury: Sunday’s news in pictures Pride Parades and Parties: Saturday’s news in pictures