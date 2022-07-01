Grand Prix warmups and garden parties: Friday’s News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grand Prix warmups and garden parties: Friday’s News in Pictures

By Jamie Ross
July 1 2022, 3.01pm Updated: July 1 2022, 3.03pm
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during first practice ahead of the British Grand Prix 2022 at Silverstone, Towcester. Picture via PA.
From F1 test laps at Silverstone to a celebration of Duke of Edinburgh Award winners in Scotland, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Great Britain’s Heather Watson celebrates a point during her third round match against Kaja Juvan during day five of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Picture via PA.
Farah Naz, the maternal aunt of murdered law graduate Zara Aleena, during an interview to the media in east London. The family of the law graduate have said they feel they will never get closure after her death but are determined to speak with political leaders to tackle violence against women and girls. Picture via PA.
People wearing face masks stand near a large television screen at a shopping center displaying a Chinese flag during Chinese state television news coverage of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Hong Kong in Beijing. Picture via AP.
Devotees participate in the annual Rath Yatra, or Chariot procession of Lord Jagannath, in Ahmedabad, India. Picture via AP.
Abba Tijani, director general of the National Museums and Monuments Authority of Nigeria, looks at Benin Bronzes at the Linden Museum in Stuttgart, Germany. Picture via AP.
Artist Nina Edge looks at a wildflower meadow in Sefton Park, Liverpool which is part of Scouse Flowerhouse. Picture via PA.
Gemma Donovan views Invisible Anna, 2016, by artist Jaume Plensa, that forms part of his recently opened exhibition, In small places, close to home, at Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield. Picture via PA.
Staff from the National Motor Museum clean a 1909 Rolls-Royce 40/50 in preparation for the opening of ‘The Story of Motoring in 50 Objects’ exhibition in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the National Motor Museum at Beaulieu, Hampshire. Picture via PA.
The Earl of Wessex hosts a Gold Award Celebration in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, for Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holders from across Scotland. Picture via PA.

