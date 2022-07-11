Artworks and ice pops: Monday’s News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Artworks and ice pops: Monday’s News in Pictures

By Jamie Ross
July 11 2022, 3.40pm Updated: July 11 2022, 4.09pm
May Matthews and Charles Graham-Campbell from Bonhams with a 'Portrait of Tom Morris Senior' by Henry Brooks, at Bonhams in Edinburgh, before it is offered for auction in a single-lot sale online where it is estimated to sell for £350,000-550,000. Picture via PA.
From a portrait of Old Tom Morris to a lemur escaping the heat, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at samples in a laboratory during a visit to the national flagship for biomedical research, the Francis Crick Institute, in central London, to highlight a newly announced £1 billion of funding for the Institute from the Medical Research Council (MRC), Cancer Research UK (CRUK) and the Wellcome Trust. Picture via PA.
A truck drives through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan. The death toll from rain-related incidents over the past month has risen to over 140 as monsoon rains continue to lash the country, triggering flash floods in some parts. Picture via AP.
Protesters swim as onlookers wait at a swimming pool in the president’s official residence a day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Picture via AP.
People pose for a photo with the ‘SuperBloom’ wild flower garden at the Tower of London, in central London, as temperatures in the south of England are expected to hit an annual high-to-date of 33C this week. Picture via PA.
Red ruffed lemurs enjoy a frozen ice pop filled with fruit at Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling as temperatures soared across the UK. Picture via PA.
Labour leader Keir Starmer giving a speech at the Sage Gateshead culture centre, where he set out setting out how his Labour government will move Britain forward. Picture via PA.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan talks with paramedic staff during the opening of the London Ambulance Service’s new Brentside Training Centre in west London. Picture via PA.
Former Tory MP Jerry Hayes joins fellow criminal defence barristers on picket lines outside the Supreme Court, Westminster, to support the ongoing Criminal Bar Association (CBA) action over Government set fees for legal aid advocacy work. Picture via PA.
19-month-old German Shepherd Koba with owner William Herron after Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were called to help rescue the dog from the river close to Magheramorne Presbyterian Church outside Larne, Co Antrim. Picture via PA.
People observe a minute’s silence to honour the victims of last week’s shooting as shopping centre Field’s reopens, in Copenhagen. Several hundred shoppers and employees have stood for a minute of silence inside the mall where three people were killed when a gunman opened fired eight days ago. Picture via AP.

