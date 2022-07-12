Bull runs and hopeful leaders: Tuesday’s News in Pictures By Jamie Ross July 12 2022, 2.56pm Updated: July 12 2022, 4.50pm Rishi Sunak is pictured at the launch of his leadership campaign. Picture via PA. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up From the annual running of the bulls to Conservatives vying to be leader, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. People photograph the Manhattanhenge sunset from East 42nd Street in New York. Picture via AP. Handout of the first image from Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope which has been revealed, showing what is said to be the “deepest” and most detailed picture of the cosmos to date. Known as Webb’s First Deep Field, the picture showcases a galaxy cluster called SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago. The image was revealed by US President Joe Biden during an event at the White House. Picture via NASA/ PA. An inter-agency effort of firefighters put out fire in the forest along the northern perimeter of the Washburn Fire, in Yosemite National Park. Picture via AP. A fighting bull jumps over runners entering the bullring during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in the famed running of the bulls festival, which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture via AP. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer travels by train with members of his shadow cabinet to High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, to hold a shadow cabinet meeting at Adams Park, the home of Wycombe Wanderers football club. Picture via PA. Rishi Sunak speaking at the launch of his campaign to be Conservative Party leader and prime minister, at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London. Picture via PA. An office worker carries a large fan through Westminster, central London. The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for extreme heat across parts of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures this week. Picture via PA. Tom Tugendhat speaking at the launch of his campaign to be Conservative Party leader and prime minister. Picture via PA. The Princess Royal during a visit to the Great Yorkshire Show at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. Picture via PA. BBC handout photo of Sir Mo Farah holding up a picture of himself as a child during the filming of the BBC documentary, The Real Mo Farah. Sir Mo has revealed that he was brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child. Picture via BBC/ PA. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Artworks and ice pops: Monday’s News in Pictures Party time in Glasgow: Friday’s news in pictures Vacancy at No.10 and remembering 7/7: Thursday’s news in pictures Odds for Boris and a doctorate for Ricky Ross: Wednesday’s news in pictures