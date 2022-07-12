Bull runs and hopeful leaders: Tuesday’s News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Bull runs and hopeful leaders: Tuesday’s News in Pictures

By Jamie Ross
July 12 2022, 2.56pm Updated: July 12 2022, 4.50pm
Rishi Sunak is pictured at the launch of his leadership campaign. Picture via PA.
From the annual running of the bulls to Conservatives vying to be leader, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

People photograph the Manhattanhenge sunset from East 42nd Street in New York. Picture via AP.
Handout of the first image from Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope which has been revealed, showing what is said to be the “deepest” and most detailed picture of the cosmos to date. Known as Webb’s First Deep Field, the picture showcases a galaxy cluster called SMACS 0723 as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago. The image was revealed by US President Joe Biden during an event at the White House. Picture via NASA/ PA.
An inter-agency effort of firefighters put out fire in the forest along the northern perimeter of the Washburn Fire, in Yosemite National Park. Picture via AP.
A fighting bull jumps over runners entering the bullring during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in the famed running of the bulls festival, which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture via AP.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer travels by train with members of his shadow cabinet to High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, to hold a shadow cabinet meeting at Adams Park, the home of Wycombe Wanderers football club. Picture via PA.
Rishi Sunak speaking at the launch of his campaign to be Conservative Party leader and prime minister, at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London. Picture via PA.
An office worker carries a large fan through Westminster, central London. The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for extreme heat across parts of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures this week. Picture via PA.
Tom Tugendhat speaking at the launch of his campaign to be Conservative Party leader and prime minister. Picture via PA.
The Princess Royal during a visit to the Great Yorkshire Show at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. Picture via PA.
BBC handout photo of Sir Mo Farah holding up a picture of himself as a child during the filming of the BBC documentary, The Real Mo Farah. Sir Mo has revealed that he was brought into the UK illegally under the name of another child. Picture via BBC/ PA.

