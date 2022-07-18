Roarsome Dinosaurs and soaring temps: Monday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Roarsome Dinosaurs and soaring temps: Monday’s news in pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
July 18 2022, 2.58pm
The Natural History Museum's touring exhibition, T Rex: The Killer Question at Peterborough Cathedral. Jacob King/PA Wire
The Natural History Museum's touring exhibition, T Rex: The Killer Question at Peterborough Cathedral. Jacob King/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on July 18. Monday’s news in pictures.

People preparing to enter the water in Penzance, Cornwall. Ben Birchall/PA Wire
horticulture student Muhammed Ismail Moosa waters the plants in the Palm House at the Royal Botanical Gardens Kew, west London, where temperatures inside the greenhouses are cooler than outside. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
A polar bear at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster keeps cool in a lake, as the park is temporarily closed due to the hot weather as record temperatures hit the UK. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Water from a fountain runs down in front of the Old Opera in Frankfurt, Germany. AP Photo/Michael Probst
Bethan Lewis, 30, with her 18 month old child, Ellis Forsyth, from Gosforth by the colourful beach huts in Blyth, Northumberland. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
A devotee worships Lord Shiva by presenting offerings during the first Monday of the holy month of Shrawan in Lalitpur, Nepal. The holy month of Shrawan is considered auspicious by Hindus for praying to Lord Shiva for happiness and prosperity. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Aerial photo shows a view of the Zishui super major bridge along Changde-Yiyang-Changsha railway, in central China’s Hunan Province. The 157-kilometer high-speed railway line, connecting the cities of Changde, Yiyang and Changsha in Hunan Province with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is an important part in China’s high-speed railway network. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Firefighters extinguish a forest fire in Mespelbrunn, Germany. Ralf Hettler/dpa via AP
Queen’s Swan Marker David Barber checks over a rescued cygnet near Chertsey in Surrey, during the ancient tradition of Swan Upping, the annual census of the swan population on the River Thames. Steve Parsons/PA Wire

 

 

 

