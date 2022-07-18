Roarsome Dinosaurs and soaring temps: Monday’s news in pictures By Claire Clifton Coles July 18 2022, 2.58pm The Natural History Museum's touring exhibition, T Rex: The Killer Question at Peterborough Cathedral. Jacob King/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on July 18. Monday’s news in pictures. People preparing to enter the water in Penzance, Cornwall. Ben Birchall/PA Wire horticulture student Muhammed Ismail Moosa waters the plants in the Palm House at the Royal Botanical Gardens Kew, west London, where temperatures inside the greenhouses are cooler than outside. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire A polar bear at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster keeps cool in a lake, as the park is temporarily closed due to the hot weather as record temperatures hit the UK. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Water from a fountain runs down in front of the Old Opera in Frankfurt, Germany. AP Photo/Michael Probst Bethan Lewis, 30, with her 18 month old child, Ellis Forsyth, from Gosforth by the colourful beach huts in Blyth, Northumberland. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire A devotee worships Lord Shiva by presenting offerings during the first Monday of the holy month of Shrawan in Lalitpur, Nepal. The holy month of Shrawan is considered auspicious by Hindus for praying to Lord Shiva for happiness and prosperity. Xinhua/Shutterstock Aerial photo shows a view of the Zishui super major bridge along Changde-Yiyang-Changsha railway, in central China’s Hunan Province. The 157-kilometer high-speed railway line, connecting the cities of Changde, Yiyang and Changsha in Hunan Province with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is an important part in China’s high-speed railway network. Xinhua/Shutterstock Firefighters extinguish a forest fire in Mespelbrunn, Germany. Ralf Hettler/dpa via AP Queen’s Swan Marker David Barber checks over a rescued cygnet near Chertsey in Surrey, during the ancient tradition of Swan Upping, the annual census of the swan population on the River Thames. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier World Cup heroics and jaw-dropping belligerence – Ben Stokes’ best ODI moments Ndaba Mandela: My grandfather would be ‘disappointed’ in today’s world leaders Live: UK heatwave: One of hottest days ever with warnings of worse to come TV debate cancelled as Mordaunt comes under fire from her boss