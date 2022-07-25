Wildfires and volcanic eruptions: Monday’s News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Wildfires and volcanic eruptions: Monday’s News in Pictures

By Jamie Ross
July 25 2022, 3.30pm Updated: July 25 2022, 3.31pm
An air tanker drops retardant while trying to stop the Oak Fire from reaching the Lushmeadows community in Mariposa County, California. Picture via AP.
An air tanker drops retardant while trying to stop the Oak Fire from reaching the Lushmeadows community in Mariposa County, California. Picture via AP.

From US efforts to stop the spread of a raging fire to an eruption in Japan, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, John Mangudya holds a sample of a gold coin at the launch in Harare. Zimbabwe has launched gold coins to be sold to the public in a bid to to tame runaway inflation that that has further eroded the country’s currency. Picture via AP.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer views a robotic arm during a visit to the Manufacturing Technology Centre at the Liverpool Science Park, as part of a two day visit to the city. Picture via PA.
Handout photo issued by Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team of two “drunk” men being rescued from Snowdonia National Park, North Wales, after one collapsed and another fell down a gully, rescuers said. Picture via PA.
This aerial photo shows Sakurajima volcano billowing smoke in Kagoshima, southern island of Kyushu, Japan, one day after its eruption. The volcano spewed ash and large rocks into the nighttime sky on Sunday. Picture via AP.
Majid Haq during a press conference at Stirling Court Hotel, Stirling. An independent review has recommended that Cricket Scotland is placed in special measures by sportscotland after 448 examples of institutional racism were revealed. Picture via PA.
Team England during a Beach Volleyball practice session ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Picture via PA.
Pope Francis kisses the hand of residential school survivor Elder Alma Desjarlais of the Frog Lake First Nation as he arrives in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The pope’s visit to Canada is aimed at reconciliation with Indigenous people for the Catholic Church’s role in residential schools. Picture via AP.
A resident holds a placard reading ”MONUSCO get out without delay” as they protest against the United Nations peacekeeping force (MONUSCO) deployed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, in Goma. Picture via AP.
(Left to right) Andy Byford, Commissioner of Transport for London, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Councillor Darren Rodwell, Leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, and Mattew Carpen, Managing Director at Barking Riverside Ltd, onboard a London Overground train, during the official celebration of the opening of the new Barking Riverside station, in Barking, east London. Picture via PA.
Thousands of protesters march along Commonwealth Avenue towards the House of Representatives Congress in Quezon City, Philippines ahead of the State of the Nation address. Picture via AP.
Handout photo issued by Andrew H Williams/Care UK of resident Mollie Wheldon and Activities Coordinator Louise Slater at Sherwood Grange care home in Kingston Vale, south west London, at a nude life drawing class. Picture via PA.

