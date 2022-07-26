Lavender and droughts: Tuesday’s News in Pictures By Jamie Ross July 26 2022, 2.16pm Updated: July 26 2022, 2.19pm Lavender is harvested at Lordington Lavender farm near Chichester, West Sussex. Lordington Lavender was established in 2002 by farmer Andrew Elms looking at a new way to diversify, and during lockdown a further five acres was planted, doubling coverage to 10 acres. Picture via PA. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up From a brilliant field of lavender to remarkably low water levels, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. A Cheng Kung class frigate fires an anti air missile as part of a navy demonstration in Taiwan’s annual Han Kuang exercises off the island’s eastern coast near the city of Yilan, Taiwan. The Taiwanese capital Taipei staged a civil defense drill Monday and President Tsai Ing-wen on Tuesday attended the annual Han Kuang military exercises. Picture via AP. Doug Beattie, leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) lays a wreath under the portrait of the party’s former leader David Trimble, in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont, expressing condolences to the family of Mr Trimble who died on Monday. Picture via PA. Firefighters throw water on fire in the Ceske Svycarsko (Czech Switzerland) National Park, above the village Hrensko, Czech Republic. Picture via AP. Low water levels at Holme Styes reservoir in Holmfirth West Yorkshire. The Environment Agency (EA) has applied for drought order for the Yorkshire reservoir to protect wildlife in prolonged dry weather. The move to prevent the Holmes Styes reservoir in Holmfirth from running dry comes after months of low rainfall, which has left river flows and some groundwater levels below normal in parts of the region. Picture via PA. Pope Francis greets the public following a service at the Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton. Picture via AP. Construction workers for HS2 stand by the 2,000-tonne tunnel boring machine (TBM) named ‘Dorothy’ after completing its one-mile dig under Long Itchington Wood in Warwickshire for the HS2 project. Picture via PA. A Bell CH-53 German Bundeswehr army firefighter helicopter loads water from a sea in Falkenberg, Germany. Firefighters in Brandenburg continue to fight a large forest fire in the Elbe-Elster district. Since yesterday, it has been burning on an area of 800 hectares. Picture via AP. Myanmar nationals living in Thailand with a picture of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, seen at center, stage a rally outside Myanmar’s embassy in Bangkok, Thailand. Picture via AP. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meets staff during a visit to the Forge Medical Centre in Parkhead, Glasgow. Picture via PA. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier People urged to reduce unnecessary water use as England faces drought Wildfires and volcanic eruptions: Monday’s News in Pictures Seeing Spots at Yayoi Kusama: Friday’s news in pictures Daleks come to Edinburgh: Thursday’s news in pictures