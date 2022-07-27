Tour joy and Royal engagements: Wednesday’s News in Pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tour joy and Royal engagements: Wednesday’s News in Pictures

By Jamie Ross
July 27 2022, 3.50pm Updated: July 27 2022, 3.51pm
Jumbo-Visma team's Danish rider and winner of the 109th edition of the Tour de France Jonas Vingegaard acknowledges the applause of fans, in Copenhagen. Picture via AP.
Jumbo-Visma team's Danish rider and winner of the 109th edition of the Tour de France Jonas Vingegaard acknowledges the applause of fans, in Copenhagen. Picture via AP.

From cycling celebrations to the Royals taking in a flower show, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Boulders fall as a vehicle negotiates a road during an earthquake in Bauko, Mountain Province, Philippines. A strong earthquake left some people dead and injured dozens in the northern Philippines on Wednesday, where the temblor set off small landslides and damaged buildings and churches and prompted terrified crowds and hospital patients in the capital to rush outdoors. One passenger was injured after a boulder hit the vehicle. Picture via AP.
Photo issued by Legoland Windsor of the latest creation from the team of model makers at the Legoland Windsor Resort who have unveiled Lego models of the Lionesses, including captain Leah Williamson and semi-final star striker Alessia Russo, ahead of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium. Picture via PA.
People wade through a street inundated with water overflowing from the Musi river after heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, India. Picture via AP.
The Duchess of Cornwall during her visit and tour of the Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham House in Norfolk. Picture via PA.
Police Scotland launches recruitment campaign as more than 300 new new officers take oath of office during a ceremony at Police Scotland Headquarters, Tulliallan, Perthshire. Picture via PA.
South Africa’s Naveen Daries during a gymnastics training session ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Picture via PA.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on the picket line outside Edinburgh Waverley train station as union members take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions. Picture via PA.
The Canada team during a 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball practice session at the Smithfield site ahead of the Commonwealth Games. Picture via PA.
Crew members from HMS Queen Elizabeth and volunteers help move a 3.5 ton standing stone, using only traditional methods, at Butser Ancient Farm to mark its 50 year anniversary. Construction at the farm, which will be ongoing over the summer, based on excavations from Danebury Iron Age Hillfort near Andover, Hampshire, will test out new theories about how roundhouses may have been constructed and reflecting and continuing the pioneering work on roundhouse construction conducted at Butser during the 1970s. Picture via PA.
Elizabeth Hurley on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival 2022 at Goodwood Racecourse, Chichester. Picture via PA.

