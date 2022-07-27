Tour joy and Royal engagements: Wednesday’s News in Pictures By Jamie Ross July 27 2022, 3.50pm Updated: July 27 2022, 3.51pm Jumbo-Visma team's Danish rider and winner of the 109th edition of the Tour de France Jonas Vingegaard acknowledges the applause of fans, in Copenhagen. Picture via AP. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up From cycling celebrations to the Royals taking in a flower show, our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today. Boulders fall as a vehicle negotiates a road during an earthquake in Bauko, Mountain Province, Philippines. A strong earthquake left some people dead and injured dozens in the northern Philippines on Wednesday, where the temblor set off small landslides and damaged buildings and churches and prompted terrified crowds and hospital patients in the capital to rush outdoors. One passenger was injured after a boulder hit the vehicle. Picture via AP. Photo issued by Legoland Windsor of the latest creation from the team of model makers at the Legoland Windsor Resort who have unveiled Lego models of the Lionesses, including captain Leah Williamson and semi-final star striker Alessia Russo, ahead of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium. Picture via PA. People wade through a street inundated with water overflowing from the Musi river after heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, India. Picture via AP. The Duchess of Cornwall during her visit and tour of the Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham House in Norfolk. Picture via PA. Police Scotland launches recruitment campaign as more than 300 new new officers take oath of office during a ceremony at Police Scotland Headquarters, Tulliallan, Perthshire. Picture via PA. South Africa’s Naveen Daries during a gymnastics training session ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Picture via PA. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on the picket line outside Edinburgh Waverley train station as union members take part in a fresh strike over jobs, pay and conditions. Picture via PA. The Canada team during a 3×3 Wheelchair Basketball practice session at the Smithfield site ahead of the Commonwealth Games. Picture via PA. Crew members from HMS Queen Elizabeth and volunteers help move a 3.5 ton standing stone, using only traditional methods, at Butser Ancient Farm to mark its 50 year anniversary. Construction at the farm, which will be ongoing over the summer, based on excavations from Danebury Iron Age Hillfort near Andover, Hampshire, will test out new theories about how roundhouses may have been constructed and reflecting and continuing the pioneering work on roundhouse construction conducted at Butser during the 1970s. Picture via PA. Elizabeth Hurley on day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival 2022 at Goodwood Racecourse, Chichester. Picture via PA. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close