Triumphant Lionesses take centre stage and balloons fly high: Monday's news in pictures By wailingchung August 1 2022, 6.19pm Updated: August 1 2022, 6.26pm England fans during a fan celebration to commemorate England's historic UEFA Women's EURO 2022 triumph in Trafalgar Square, London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire A commuter train passing through the Jurain Railgate market. vendors are selling fruits and vegetables just a few inches from the trainline in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Syed Mahabubul Kader/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Scotland's David Ferguson takes on Wales' Daniel Rabbitt in the Men's 60 Kilo Judo at Coventry Arena on day four of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. David Davies/PA Wire. A butterfly sitting on a West Indian Jasmine flower in Nakhon Sawan province, north of Bangkok. Chaiwat Subprasom/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Scotland's Jason Epton makes a lift during the Men's 81kg Weightlifting Competition at The NEC, 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Circus company Lost in Translation show off some tricks at the top of Calton Hill, in Edinburgh as they prepare to show their family show, Hotel Paradiso at the Circus Hub throughout the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire England players sing Sweet Caroline on stage during a fan celebration to commemorate England's historic UEFA Women's EURO 2022 triumph in Trafalgar Square, London. Steven Paston/PA Wire

Scotland's Holly McGill in the Women's 200m Backstroke – Heat 1 at Sandwell Aquatics Centre, 2022 Commonwealth Games. Tim Goode/PA Wire

A person checks the inside of a balloon prior to a flight over Bristol, ahead of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2022. Bristol. Birchall Ben/PA Photos/ABACA/Shutterstock

A total of 1,100 participants took part in the Bali Kite Festival, held in the Mertasari Beach area of Sanur, Bali. Keyza Widiatmika/NurPhoto/Shutterstock