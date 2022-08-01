Triumphant Lionesses take centre stage and balloons fly high: Monday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Triumphant Lionesses take centre stage and balloons fly high: Monday’s news in pictures

By wailingchung
August 1 2022, 6.19pm Updated: August 1 2022, 6.26pm
England fans during a fan celebration to commemorate England's historic UEFA Women's EURO 2022 triumph in Trafalgar Square, London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

A commuter train passing through the Jurain Railgate market. vendors are selling fruits and vegetables just a few inches from the trainline in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Syed Mahabubul Kader/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Scotland’s David Ferguson takes on Wales’ Daniel Rabbitt in the Men’s 60 Kilo Judo at Coventry Arena on day four of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. David Davies/PA Wire.
A butterfly sitting on a West Indian Jasmine flower in Nakhon Sawan province, north of Bangkok. Chaiwat Subprasom/SOPA Images/Shutterstock</p> <p>
Scotland’s Jason Epton makes a lift during the Men’s 81kg Weightlifting Competition at The NEC, 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.</p> <p>
Circus company Lost in Translation show off some tricks at the top of Calton Hill, in Edinburgh as they prepare to show their family show, Hotel Paradiso at the Circus Hub throughout the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
England players sing Sweet Caroline on stage during a fan celebration to commemorate England’s historic UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 triumph in Trafalgar Square, London. Steven Paston/PA Wire</p> <p>
Scotland’s Holly McGill in the Women’s 200m Backstroke – Heat 1 at Sandwell Aquatics Centre, 2022 Commonwealth Games. Tim Goode/PA Wire</p> <p>
A person checks the inside of a balloon prior to a flight over Bristol, ahead of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta 2022. Bristol. Birchall Ben/PA Photos/ABACA/Shutterstock</p> <p>
A total of 1,100 participants took part in the Bali Kite Festival, held in the Mertasari Beach area of Sanur, Bali.  Keyza Widiatmika/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

