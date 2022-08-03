The Pope and Pyramids : Wednesday’s news in pictures By wailingchung August 3 2022, 4.41pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. The Kyrylenko family are the owners of the first modular home built under the NEST Project with donations from American schoolchildren from Idaho. Kyiv Region, northern Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock Spain’s basketball player, Sergio Llull, is seen during a training session at the Movistar Academy, Magarinos pavilion, Madrid, Spain. Oscar J Barroso/Shutterstock</p> <p> Sophie Countess of Wessex and Alice Harvey play at the athletes’ village, Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Pope Francis leads the general audience at Paul VI Audience Hall, Vatican City. Grzegorz Galazka/SIPA/Shutterstock England’s Holly Mills in action during the Long Jump element of the Women’s Heptathlon at Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Martin Rickett/PA Wire Egyptian air force and South Korean aerobatic planes perform at the Pyramids Airshow 2022, over the Giza Pyramids, near Cairo, Egypt. AP Photo/Amr Nabil Acrobats from Circa perform at Jupiter Artland, West Lothian, ahead of their performances throughout the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Participants compete during stage 8 of the 21st Tour of Qinghai Lake 2022 cycling race in northwest China’s Qinghai Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Tags news in pictures photo gallery picture gallery Picture of the day More from The Courier News team News Listen: An exclusive look into Perth’s first-ever Comic Con August 3 2022 Health & Wellbeing Perth mum Julie reveals 4 things that help her feel healthier than she was before breast cancer August 3 20220 Health & Wellbeing GP shortage crisis: Community concern as Kinghorn surgery is latest hit across Tayside and Fife August 2 20220 More from The Courier Midweek Meal: It’s crunch time with this delicious mac and cheese recipe from Sophie Ellis-Bextor See inside newly opened Afro-Caribbean restaurant The Horeb Food Company in Dundee Former Walker Cup captain Sandy Saddler welcomes US guests to delayed 150th anniversary event at Forfar Golf Club 5 of Tayside and Fife’s biggest sinkhole hotspots Rain and flooding warning issued for Tayside and northern Fife Car flips on roof in Monifieth crash Premium Content