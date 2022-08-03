The Pope and Pyramids : Wednesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Pope and Pyramids : Wednesday’s news in pictures

By wailingchung
August 3 2022, 4.41pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

The Kyrylenko family are the owners of the first modular home built under the NEST Project with donations from American schoolchildren from Idaho. Kyiv Region, northern Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock
Spain’s basketball player, Sergio Llull, is seen during a training session at the Movistar Academy, Magarinos pavilion, Madrid, Spain. Oscar J Barroso/Shutterstock</p> <p>
Sophie Countess of Wessex and Alice Harvey play at the athletes’ village, Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Pope Francis leads the general audience at Paul VI Audience Hall, Vatican City. Grzegorz Galazka/SIPA/Shutterstock
England’s Holly Mills in action during the Long Jump element of the Women’s Heptathlon at Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Martin Rickett/PA Wire
Egyptian air force and South Korean aerobatic planes perform at the Pyramids Airshow 2022, over the Giza Pyramids, near Cairo, Egypt. AP Photo/Amr Nabil
Acrobats from Circa perform at Jupiter Artland, West Lothian, ahead of their performances throughout the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Participants compete during stage 8 of the 21st Tour of Qinghai Lake 2022 cycling race in northwest China’s Qinghai Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock

